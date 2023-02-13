League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split Week 4 results: T1 continues dominance, Gen.G struggles

With the fourth week of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split officially coming to a conclusion, the matches didn't disappoint in terms of excitement, with a few surprising results that radically affected the rankings.

T1 fans may rejoice as they comfortably defend their dominance at the top, with the teams below unable to threaten T1 by providing tough opposition.

LSB (Live SandBox) is undoubtedly defying the odds, with most experts classifying them as a mid-table team, but with them facing T1 in week five, they might easily slip down the standings.

LCK @LCK

ALMOST HALFWAY. Here are the team & POG standings after 4 weeks of play!



How do you predict these standings to change in Round 2? 🤔 2023 #LCK SPRING WEEK 4 STANDINGSALMOST HALFWAY. Here are the team & POG standings after 4 weeks of play!How do you predict these standings to change in Round 2? 🤔 2023 #LCK SPRING WEEK 4 STANDINGSALMOST HALFWAY. Here are the team & POG standings after 4 weeks of play!How do you predict these standings to change in Round 2? 🤔 https://t.co/HO0OKfqlmD

With Gen.G, Dplus KIA, and KT Rolster having significantly easier matches, it will be fascinating to see how the upper part of the standings changes.

Standings and team overview after Week 4 at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

The overall team standings after Week four of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split are as follows:

Team Matches Played Wins Losses Streak T1 8 7 1 3W GEN 8 6 2 1L LSB 8 6 2 2W DK 8 5 3 1W KT 8 5 3 3W HLE 8 4 4 1L BRO 8 3 5 3L KDF 8 2 6 1W DRX 8 1 7 4L NS 8 1 7 4L

T1 is a class above the others, as they have maintained their top ranks despite adverse selections while extending their three-game winning run.

However, when they faced a loss at the hands of KT Rolster, Gen.G failed to deny T1 any breathing room. They were the favorites going into the match and weren't expecting their winning run to end.

LSB is perhaps one of the biggest surprises of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. They were expected to be a mid-table side, but they have taken the Korean league by surprise with several unexpected performances. With a two-game winning run, the team will undoubtedly want to maintain their third-place ranking in the coming weeks, but they may find it difficult given their next opponents, T1 and Dplus KIA.

Dplus KIA had somewhat of a mixed week four in which they won comfortably over HLE but fell to KT Rolster. Given that they were supposed to be the second/third-best team in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split, being fourth in the standings isn't what they anticipated, especially with players like Deft, Canyon, and Showmaker on the roster.

KT Rolster, on the other hand, has had a purple streak this week. KT, like LSB, was regarded as a mid-table team. With victories against Gen.G and Dplus KIA, two of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split's finest teams, and T1, KT Rolster is undoubtedly another mid-table team that will provide intense opposition to the top-table teams.

KORIZON @KorizonEsports



@KTRolster_tw #LCK kt Rolster put an end to Gen.G's winning streak with a 2-1 victory. kt Rolster put an end to Gen.G's winning streak with a 2-1 victory.@KTRolster_tw #LCK https://t.co/g0gb9gUxnF

With KT Rolster having a favorable week five matchup, with DRX and NS being their next opponents, it would be interesting to see what the LCK 2023 Spring Split standings will look like.

Poll : 0 votes