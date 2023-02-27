League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split Week 6 standings: T1 retain top spot, HLE pick up steam

The sixth major week at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split has officially come to an end. It was another brilliant week as the regular season of the Spring Split slowly draws to a close.

Amongst every piece of news, the most vital thing to consider is that T1 continued its winning run and looks extremely dominant. HLE has also picked up steam and is back to the winning ways after a disastrous start during the early parts of the season.

Dplus KIA and Gen.G are also doing quite well and seem poised to qualify for the playoffs of the 2023 Spring Split.

Standings and team overview after week 6 at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

The standings table after week 6 at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split is provided below:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses T1 12 11 1 Gen.G 12 9 3 Dplus KIA 12 8 4 Hanwha Life Esports 12 8 4 Liiv Sandbox 12 8 4 KT Rolster 12 7 5 Brion 12 4 8 Kwangdong Freecs 12 2 10 DRX 12 2 10 Nongshim Redforce 12 1 11

Thus, it is safe to say that T1 is in terrific form and is probably the best team so far at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. Funnily enough, the only team that T1 has lost against is HLE, a roster that was struggling quite a lot in the early parts of the season.

Gen.G is also doing quite well and has shrugged off all the doubts that fans had on the team regarding the inexperienced botlane. While Peyz is still not at the level of Ruler, he has done enough to bring stability to Gen.G.

Dplus KIA has not lived up to the expectations that fans had from the roster. It seems like the cracks have started to show up as the games from this team are not very clean. Dplus KIA is strong, but it does not look like a roster that can challenge for the title.

HLE, on the other hand, is looking very strong right now in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. The team was struggling way too much, and fans kept saying that the jungler of this roster, Clid, needs to be replaced before the 2023 Summer Split.

However, HLE seems to have turned things around, with Viper and Zeka performing well. Clid has also stabilized quite a lot and has risen to the competition. It seems like HLE has found its footing and will continue to improve in the coming weeks.

Liiv Sandbox is also in a similar state as they are performing like a dark horse. Last year, the team failed to qualify for the World Championships by a small margin; however, things could be different this year as the team shows signs of improvement every passing week.

Unfortunately, none of the other teams are looking good, and will probably never have a chance to lift the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split trophy. KT Rolster was supposed to put up a challenge, but the team fails to pick up wins when it matters.

KT Rolster will continue to improve and might become a top-tier roster in the upcoming seasons, but that does not seem to be the case for the time being.

Lastly, it is crucial to mention DRX's poor performance, as despite winning Worlds 2022, the team failed to get quality players and is struggling at the bottom of the table.

