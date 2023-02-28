League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split: Match schedule for March and more

The 2023 Spring Split of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) has been underway for the past two months, providing fans with top-tier performances and a variety of unexpected outcomes. As the season progresses, fans can expect even more surprises.
This article provides a detailed match schedule for LCS matches taking place in the month of March, as well as a brief discussion on the current status of some of the top teams that are considered fan favorites.
League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split March match schedule
The match schedule for March in League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split is as follows:
Thursday- March 2, 2023
- CLG vs FlyQuest
- TSM vs Evil Geniuses
- 100 Thieves vs Cloud9
- Team Liquid Honda vs Golden Guardians
- Immortals vs Dignitas
Friday- March 3, 2023
- CLG vs 100 Thieves
- Dignitas vs Cloud9
- FlyQuest vs Evil Geniuses
- TSM vs Team Liquid Honda
- Immortals vs Golden Guardians
Thursday- March 9, 2023
- FlyQuest vs Team Liquid Honda
- TSM vs Immortals
- Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9
- Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves
- CLG vs Dignitas
Friday- March 10, 2023
- Team Liquid Honda vs Cloud9
- Immortals vs FlyQuest
- CLG vs Evil Geniuses
- Dignitas vs 100 Thieves
- TSM vs Golden Guardians
Wednesday- March 15, 2023
- FlyQuest vs Cloud9
- Dignitas vs Team Liquid Honda
- TSM vs 100 Thieves
- Immortals vs Evil Geniuses
- CLG vs Golden Guardians
Thursday- March 16, 2023
- Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves
- FlyQuest vs Golden Guardians
- CLG vs Team Liquid Honda
- Immortals vs Cloud9
- TSM vs Dignitas
Friday- March 17, 2023
- CLG vs Cloud9
- TSM vs FlyQuest
- Team Liquid Honda vs Evil Geniuses
- Dignitas vs Golden Guardians
- Immortals vs 100 Thieves
There are still plenty of exciting games remaining in the regular season of the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. One team that has been particularly dominant is FlyQuest, boasting an impressive 10-1 record. The addition of several skilled Asian players has undoubtedly strengthened their roster and contributed to their success.
Many fans believe that FlyQuest is one of the strongest Western teams to date. Prince, the team's AD Carry, has been performing exceptionally well, and they appear to be on track to win the LCS championship.
Cloud9 is currently having a strong showing in the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. While they may not be at the top of the standings, their roster is improving, and they have the potential to challenge and defeat FlyQuest in the later stages of the season.
Evil Geniuses has had consistent performances so far and is also a team that will get better as the season progresses. In fact, Evil Geniuses always performs better in best-of-five games instead of best-of-ones.
100 Thieves have been disappointing so far in the 2023 Spring Split. There were high expectations from the roster, particularly after the return of Doublelift. However, it seems like the team hasn't quite found their rhythm yet and is currently struggling in the lower-middle section of the standings.