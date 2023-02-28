League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split: Match schedule for March and more

The 2023 Spring Split of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) has been underway for the past two months, providing fans with top-tier performances and a variety of unexpected outcomes. As the season progresses, fans can expect even more surprises.

This article provides a detailed match schedule for LCS matches taking place in the month of March, as well as a brief discussion on the current status of some of the top teams that are considered fan favorites.

League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split March match schedule

The match schedule for March in League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split is as follows:

Thursday- March 2, 2023

CLG vs FlyQuest

TSM vs Evil Geniuses

100 Thieves vs Cloud9

Team Liquid Honda vs Golden Guardians

Immortals vs Dignitas

Friday- March 3, 2023

CLG vs 100 Thieves

Dignitas vs Cloud9

FlyQuest vs Evil Geniuses

TSM vs Team Liquid Honda

Immortals vs Golden Guardians

Thursday- March 9, 2023

FlyQuest vs Team Liquid Honda

TSM vs Immortals

Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9

Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves

CLG vs Dignitas

Friday- March 10, 2023

Team Liquid Honda vs Cloud9

Immortals vs FlyQuest

CLG vs Evil Geniuses

Dignitas vs 100 Thieves

TSM vs Golden Guardians

Wednesday- March 15, 2023

FlyQuest vs Cloud9

Dignitas vs Team Liquid Honda

TSM vs 100 Thieves

Immortals vs Evil Geniuses

CLG vs Golden Guardians

Thursday- March 16, 2023

Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves

FlyQuest vs Golden Guardians

CLG vs Team Liquid Honda

Immortals vs Cloud9

TSM vs Dignitas

Friday- March 17, 2023

CLG vs Cloud9

TSM vs FlyQuest

Team Liquid Honda vs Evil Geniuses

Dignitas vs Golden Guardians

Immortals vs 100 Thieves

There are still plenty of exciting games remaining in the regular season of the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. One team that has been particularly dominant is FlyQuest, boasting an impressive 10-1 record. The addition of several skilled Asian players has undoubtedly strengthened their roster and contributed to their success.

Many fans believe that FlyQuest is one of the strongest Western teams to date. Prince, the team's AD Carry, has been performing exceptionally well, and they appear to be on track to win the LCS championship.

Cloud9 is currently having a strong showing in the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. While they may not be at the top of the standings, their roster is improving, and they have the potential to challenge and defeat FlyQuest in the later stages of the season.

Evil Geniuses has had consistent performances so far and is also a team that will get better as the season progresses. In fact, Evil Geniuses always performs better in best-of-five games instead of best-of-ones.

100 Thieves have been disappointing so far in the 2023 Spring Split. There were high expectations from the roster, particularly after the return of Doublelift. However, it seems like the team hasn't quite found their rhythm yet and is currently struggling in the lower-middle section of the standings.

