League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split Week 3 Results: BDS gain first seed, Fnatic bounce back to life

The third and final week of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split regular season came to an end on March 27, 2023. It was a phenomenal week, with participating teams trying their best to make a difference in the final moments.

Team BDS managed to secure the first seed ahead of the group stage. Meanwhile, Fnatic bounced back in style as they gathered a bunch of wins after a disastrous opening week in the LEC Spring Split.

Astralis also deserve a lot of praise, as they managed to grab the second seed in the regular season.

Team Heretics, on the other hand, were unable to make a difference as they crashed out of the regular season. The team will be on a long break until Summer Split begins.

Table, standings, and team overview after Week 3 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

The overall table after League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split week 3 is as follows:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Team BDS 9 7 2 Astralis 9 6 3 G2 Esports 9 6 3 Team Vitality 9 6 3 SK Gaming 9 4 5 Fnatic 9 4 5 KOI 9 4 5 MAD Lions 10 4 6 Team Heretics 10 3 7 EXCEL 9 2 7

It is safe to say that Team BDS are currently looking like the best team in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. There is no doubt that they have improved in terms of individual performance. However, this roster has several issues when it comes to macro. Hence, it is hard to predict whether the best-of-one performances will extend to the best-of-threes or best-of-fives.

The same can be said about Astralis, who are in second place on the table. Some of their wins involved a lot of luck, and the volatile nature of best-of-one games acted in their favor.

Despite holding third place, G2 Esports are arguably the best team in the league. Their macro play and the players' individual performances are a cut above the rest.

Team Vitality are a close second to G2 Esports. They are arguably one of the best teams in League of Legends LEC when it comes to skill and performance in the rift.

SK Gaming seem to have stumbled a bit as they were unable to replicate their incredible results from the Winter Split. Fnatic, on the other hand, have improved massively for a team that finished ninth in the Winter Split and were 0-3 in the opening week of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

The MAD Lions are extremely lucky to have qualified for the group stage, as their progression ultimately came down to a tie-breaker match against Team Heretics. In fact, Team Heretics were in a commanding position for a significant portion of the game, and the MAD Lions were barely able to eke out a win.

