League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Group Stage Week 1 Results: G2 Esports and KOI secure playoffs, Vitality crumble

The first week of the group stage games at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split has ended. It was an inspiring week as the best-of-three games provided an entirely new dynamic to the LEC and showcased the true strength of the teams.

As it happens, in the aftermath of the first round of the group stage, G2 Esports and KOI have qualified for the playoffs stage in an undefeated fashion. Unfortunately, Team Vitality, the roster that finished the regular season of the LEC 2023 Winter Split in first place, ended up crumbling.

Apart from that, it was once again proven that the MAD Lions do not have the quality to compete in best-of-three and best-of-five games. However, the week's surprise must be Team BDS, who showcased some solid performances despite losing against G2 Esports.

Results and team overview after Week 1 of the Group Stage at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

The results and scores after week 1 of the group stage at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split are as follows:

Match Winner Score Vitality vs Heretics Team Vitality 2-1 SK vs KOI KOI 0-2 Vitality vs KOI KOI 0-2 MAD Lions vs Astralis MAD Lions 2-1 G2 Esports vs BDS G2 Esports 2-1 G2 Esports vs MAD Lions G2 Esports 2-0

Obviously, these are not the only games, as the losers will still have to play a couple of best-of-three games to qualify for the playoff stage. SK Gaming, MAD Lions, Team BDS, Team Vitality, Heretics, and Astralis will fight each other in the lower bracket of the group stage at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split this upcoming weekend.

Regarding team overview, KOI, and G2 Esports look like the best teams in the league. KOI, the winners of the LEC 2022 Summer Split, has been quite shaky ever since the 2023 Winter Split began.

However, the team has found its rhythm and is back to the top again. G2 Esports has looked strong ever since the 2023 Winter Split began.

As it happens, the team had a weakness: its inability to perform in the late game. G2 Esports, during the regular season, looked like the best team in the world when it had a lead, but a very average team when the early game did not snowball for this roster.

It looks like G2 Esports has solved that issue and is comfortable even if things do not go their way in the early game. This is a scary prospect where the number of ways to take G2 Esports down diminishes massively.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Team Vitality, who was supposed to take over League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split by storm. It looks like the cracks within the roster have started to pop up, and Bo is no longer the massive threat that everyone expected him to become.

The botlane of Team Vitality is also performing terribly, making it hard for the rest of the team to do anything. The same can be said about the MAD Lions, who also seem to be in a very shaky condition.

The MAD Lions look good only when their opponents are weak but end up crumbling against teams like G2 Esports.

If a team can cause a few surprises in the coming weeks, then that has to be Team BDS. The roster is looking much more mature and settled. Team BDS is improving, and this team may qualify for the playoff stage at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split.

