League of Legends patch 12.19 pre-notes: All expected changes, release date, and more

League of Legends patch 12.19 will be introducing quite a few changes to the game now that Riot Games are not focusing the updates on the upcoming 2022 World Championship.

There will be a fair number of balance changes this time around, as multiple League of Legends champions will receive nerfs and buffs later next week.

The League of Legends developers have provided players with a glimpse of the pre-notes and what players can expect in the official patch.

Alongside this reveal, Riot mentioned that they would be:

“Adding some fun off-meta builds like Jungle Robots. Syndra midscope coming in! Eclipse is an important load-bearing item for AD's+Fighters to play an early spike, higher risk playstyle, and Assassins to play more durable. The nerfs aid that while aiming power down.”

League of Legends patch 12.19 pre-notes

Before moving to the list of changes, it’s important to mention that these proposed tweaks are tentative and may not completely make their way to the final patch update. The League of Legends developers will first be testing them out on the PBE test server before shipping them out with the final official patch.

1) Champion Buffs

Fizz

E AP Ratio :: 75% >>> 90%

Udyr (Top)

W minion healing: 50%> 60%

R damage to minions 40 / 55 / 70 / 85% > 50 / 60 / 70 / 80%

Q2 minimum damage to minions: 0 > 80-160

Ryze

Q AP Ratio: 50% >>> 55%

WAP Ratio: 60% >>> 70%

Ekko

P AP Ratio: 80% >>> 90%

R Damage: 150-450 (+150%) >>> 200-500 (+175%)

Jinx

Base Attack Damage: 57 >>> 59

R Base damage to primary target: 250 / 400 / 550 >>> 300 / 450 / 600

Sona

Q Base damage: 40 / 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 >>> 50 / 80 / 110 / 140 / 170

E Slow: 40% >>>50%

Nasus

R Bonus Q Range: 25 >>> 50

WAS Slow: 50% of MS Slow >>>75%

R Tick Rate: 1s >>> 0.5s (same total dmg)

Off-meta

2) Champion Nerfs

Master Yi

AD Growth: 2.5 >>> 2.2

E True Damage Ratio: 35% bonus AD >>> 30% bonus AD

Rek'Sai

Base AD: 64 >>> 61

3) Champion Adjustments

Syndra (League of Legends mid-scope updates)

Transcendent (P)

Syndra collects up to 120 Splinters by damaging enemy champions and gaining levels. Splinters of Wrath enhance Syndra and her abilities.

Syndra restores 20-215 (based on level 1-18) mana, whenever she collects a Splinter from an enemy.

Damaging an enemy champion with 2 Abilities within 4 seconds grants (1/2/3 at levels 1, 11, and 18) Splinters (8s CD per target).

Leveling up grants Syndra 5 Splinters of Wrath.

Killing a Cannon minion grants 1 Splinters of Wrath.

At 120 Splinters, Syndra gains 15% Total AP.

Ability icons also change with upgrade.

Base Stats

Base Health : 593 >>> 563

Dark Sphere (Q)

Cooldown: 4s >>> 7s

Mana Cost: 10/50/60/70/80 >>> 40/45/S0/55/60

Sphere Duration: 65 >>> 6.55

40 Splinters of Wrath: Dark Sphere can store 2 charges (1s CD between casts)

Force of Will (W)

Sphere Pickup Detection Radius: 400 >>> 450

Now prevents non-Sphere units from dying for a brief period, when picked up.

60 Splinters of Wrath: Force of Will does an additional 15% (+1.5% per 100 AP) true damage.

Scatter the Weak (E)

Magic Damage: 85-265 (+60% AP) >>> 75-235 (+55% AP)

Scatter Angle: 34 degrees >>> 56 degrees

Cooldown: 18-145 >>> 15s

Stun Duration: 1.5s >>> 1.25

Reduced failure chances of close range E>Q combos

80 Splinters of Wrath :: Scatter the Weak’s cone is increased (56 deg > 84 deg) and also slows enemies by 70% for 1.25s (applied after initial CC).

Unleashed Power (R)

Grants Dark Sphere (Q) an additional 10/20/30 Ability Haste.

Damage Per Sphere: 90/140/190 (+20% AP) >>> 90/130/170 (+17% AP)

100 Splinters of Wrath: Executes champions below 15% max health.

4) System Nerfs

Eclipse

Lethality: 18 >>> 12, AD: 55 >>>60

League of Legends' patch 12.19 is expected to go live next week and is scheduled to drop on October 6, 2022.

