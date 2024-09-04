League of Legends patch 14.18 preview: The Worlds 2024 patch

The League of Legends patch 14.18 preview is now available, with Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X), the title's Lead Gameplay Designer, showcasing all the upcoming changes made to the Summoner's Rift. This patch will also be used at the LoL Worlds 2024, which starts on September 25, 2024. Along with notable changes to various roles, the lane swap shenanigans are also expected to alter with these changes.

This piece highlights all of the adjustments of the League of Legends patch 14.18 preview.

All champion buffs in League of Legends patch 14.18 preview

1) Ahri

E Damage: 80-200 + 60% AP → 80-240 + 75% AP

2) Gnar

+3 AD

3) Hwei (Support)

WW shield strength for allies: 50% → 75%

4) Jarvan IV

Passive Damage: 7% → 8%

5) Jayce

Melee Q Slow : 30-55% → 35-60%

: 30-55% → 35-60% Ranged E Haste: 30-55% → 35-60%

6) Jinx

AS Growth: 1 → 1.4

7) Lulu

P Damage per bolt: 3-37 → 5-39

8) Malphite

P Shield: 9% max HP → 10% max HP

9) Samira

Q Damage: 0/5/10/15/20 (+85/95/105 /115/125% AD) → 0/5/10/15/20 (+95/102.5/110/117.5/125% AD)

10) Shen

P Shield: 47-101 + 12% bonus HP → 47-120 + 13% bonus HP

11) Viego

Base AD : 57 → 60

: 57 → 60 Q Bonus Monster Damage: 20 → 15

12) Xin Zhao

Armor Growth : 4.7 → 5.0

: 4.7 → 5.0 Q Bonus Damage per Hit : 16-52 → 16-68

: 16-52 → 16-68 Maximum Bonus Damage: 48-156 → 48-204

All champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 14.18 preview

1) Aurora

R Jump max distance : 450 → 250

: 450 → 250 R Wall jump forgiveness : 700 → 450 (most big walls removed; this is big)

: 700 → 450 (most big walls removed; this is big) R duration: 3/3.5/4 → 2/2.5/3

2) Azir

R Damage: 200/400/600 + 75% AP → 175/325/475 + 60% AP

3) Corki

Q Damage: 70-270 → 70-250

4) Ivern

E Shield : 85-245 → 75-235

: 85-245 → 75-235 E Slow: 45-65% → 40-60%

5) Leona

Armor: 47 → 43

6) Lillia

P Monster Cap : 70-100 → 65

: 70-100 → 65 R Sleep Duration: 2.0/2.25/2.5 → 2.0

7) Lissandra

Q AP Ratio: 85% → 75%

8) Maokai

E Cooldown : 16-12 → 18-14

: 16-12 → 18-14 E Brush Duration: 30 + 2.5% bonus HP → 30 + 1.5% bonus HP

9) Miss Fortune

AD: 55 → 53

10) Nasus

E Initial Damage : 55-215 → 50-170

: 55-215 → 50-170 E DPS : 11-43 → 10-34

: 11-43 → 10-34 E Maximum Damage: 110-430 → 100-340

11) Rell

Initial E Move Speed : 9-15% → 9-12%

: 9-15% → 9-12% Maximum E Move Speed: 24-40% → 24-32%

12) Rumble

Q Damage : 80-180 + 110% AP + 6-10% max HP → 60-180 + 100% AP + 6-10% max HP

: 80-180 + 110% AP + 6-10% max HP → 60-180 + 100% AP + 6-10% max HP E Damage: 60-160 + 50% AP → 50-150 + 50% AP

13) Smolder

Q Damage : 20-60 + 100% total AD + 15% AP → 15-55 + 100% total AD (AP Ratio Removed)

: 20-60 + 100% total AD + 15% AP → 15-55 + 100% total AD (AP Ratio Removed) W Glob Damage: 50-170 → 45-165

14) Varus

Q AD Ratio : 150-190% → 130-170%

: 150-190% → 130-170% E AD Ratio: 110% → 100%

15) Vi

Q Minimum Damage : 50-150 → 45-145

: 50-150 → 45-145 Q Maximum Damage: 100-300 → 90-290

16) Zeri

P Damage: 90-200 + 1-15% target Max HP → 75-160 + 1-11% target Max HP

Damage Scaling (Stat Growth)

Linear Level 6 : 116 + 4.3% → 110 + 3.9%

: 116 + 4.3% → 110 + 3.9% Level 11 : 147 + 8.2% → 125 + 6.9%

: 147 + 8.2% → 125 + 6.9% Level 16: 184 + 12.9% → 150 + 9.8%

17) Ziggs

P Structure Mod : 250% → 175%

: 250% → 175% AP: 50-400 + 125% → 35-280 + 87.5%

All system adjustments in League of Legends patch 14.18 preview

1) Luden's Companion

AP : 95 → 100

: 95 → 100 Price : 2900 → 2850

: 2900 → 2850 Haste: 25 → 20

2) Shadowflame

AP : 120 → 115

: 120 → 115 Magic Pen : 12 → 15

: 12 → 15 Cinderbloom Threshold : 35% → 40%

: 35% → 40% Cinderbloom DoT Amp: 30% → 25%

3) Stormsurge

Magic Pen : 10 → 15

: 10 → 15 Move Speed : 8% → 5%

: 8% → 5% Stormraider Threshold : 35% → 25%

: 35% → 25% Squall Ranged Effectiveness: 90% → 100%

4) Turret Bulwark

Permanent Resists per destroyed Turret Plate : 40 → 50

: 40 → 50 Temporary Resists per destroyed Plate for 20 seconds: 45/champion → 20/champion

5) Turret Fortification

Damage Reduction for the first 5 minutes: 75% → 85%

6) Fleet Footwork

Melee Champion Heal : 5-100 → 10-130

: 5-100 → 10-130 Ranged Champion Heal : 5-100 → 6-78

: 5-100 → 6-78 Melee Minion Heal Mod : 20% → 15%

: 20% → 15% Ranged Minion Heal Mod : 10% → 15%

: 10% → 15% Melee Move Speed : 15% → 20%

: 15% → 20% Ranged Move Speed not changed: 15%

7) Bloodthirster

Life Steal : 18% → 15%

: 18% → 15% Shield : 50-400 (1-18) → 165-315 (8-18)

: 50-400 (1-18) → 165-315 (8-18) Level 8 Shield Value: 194 → 165

8) Shieldbow (Immortal)

Shield (Ranged) : 320-720 → 320-560

: 320-720 → 320-560 Shield (Melee): 320-720 → 400-700

With the evolution of League of Legends, many players and teams have significantly improved their strategies for executing and countering lane swaps, as well as optimizing laning phases. This development has reached a stage where teams are prepared to sacrifice 3-4 turret plates to evade specific matchups, leading to situations with minimal interaction.

Consequently, Riot Games believes that viewers do not tune in to watch 3v0 scenarios, and professional players are uninterested in participating in them. According to Phroxzon:

"The changes here are making taking the first plate in top take twice as long, while the plates that are dropped in bot lane are going to be far more significant, especially off the first crash."

Additionally, some of the ADCs in the Midlane, including Smolder, Zeri, and Corki, are facing direct hits, while Aurora is anticipated to show up more. While Azir could likely experience nerfs from Fleet Footwork, he has viable alternatives available in Conqueror and certain situational options in the current meta that are receiving both direct and indirect buffs.

In general, the Botlane meta emphasizes utility, as a significant number of ADCs are positioned in Midlane, allowing Bot to prioritize less damage. The goal is to reintroduce Jinx into the meta while enhancing Samira's early damage to improve her trading and all-in potential.

That covers the League of Legends patch 14.18 preview notes.

