The LoLdle answers for September 4, 2024, are now available. This game offers daily challenges centered around essential traits of champions from League of Legends, along with their rich lore that includes icons, skins, and various other elements. As players strive to keep their daily streak intact, some puzzles may prove to be particularly challenging to solve.

Here is the Quote puzzle from the 790th edition of LoLdle:

"My arrows always find their marks."

Lissandra, Varus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 790th edition (September 4, 2024)

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its September 4, 2024, edition are:

Classic : Lissandra

: Lissandra Quote : Varus

: Varus Ability : Braum; Bonus : Q

: Braum; : Q Emoji : Syndra

: Syndra Splash Art: Gangplank; Bonus: Captain Gangplank

The Classic LoLdle puzzle dated September 4, 2024, showcases Lissandra. She is a champion from the Freljord region who first appeared in League of Legends in 2013. Today's Quote puzzle pertains to Varus, a favored choice among ADCs in LoL.

The main focus of the Ability puzzle centers on Braum's Q ability "Winter's Bite." Concurrently, the Emojis allude to Syndra. Finally, the resolution to the Splash Art enigma pertains to Gangplank's "Captain" skin.

Also read: League of Legends patch 14.17 notes (August 28, 2024)

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 789 (September 3) : Shen, Ashe, Pyke, Miss Fortune, Shyvana

: Shen, Ashe, Pyke, Miss Fortune, Shyvana LoLdle 788 (September 2) : Ekko, Vladimir, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Gnar

: Ekko, Vladimir, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Gnar LoLdle 787 (September 1) : Nami, Irelia, Jax, Fiora, Zoe

: Nami, Irelia, Jax, Fiora, Zoe LoLdle 786 (August 31) : Jarvan IV, Yasuo, Diana, Aphelios, Tristana

: Jarvan IV, Yasuo, Diana, Aphelios, Tristana LoLdle 785 (August 30) : Corki, Teemo, Shen, Karthus, Nautilus

: Corki, Teemo, Shen, Karthus, Nautilus LoLdle 784 (August 29) : Zoe, Ivern, Riven, Tahm Kench, Neeko

: Zoe, Ivern, Riven, Tahm Kench, Neeko LoLdle 783 (August 28) : Renekton, Kalista, Camille, Tristana, Aurelion Sol

: Renekton, Kalista, Camille, Tristana, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 782 (August 27) : Kai'Sa, Vi, Xayah, Skarner, Briar

: Kai'Sa, Vi, Xayah, Skarner, Briar LoLdle 781 (August 26) : Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine

: Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine LoLdle 780 (August 25) : Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux

: Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux LoLdle 779 (August 24): Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick

The answers to the 791st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on September 5, 2024.

Check out more LoL news updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!