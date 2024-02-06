League of Legends Porcelain 2024 skins: Champions, prices, splash art, and more

The League of Legends Porcelain 2024 skins will be the newest cosmetic addition to the game and will arrive soon on the live servers. The skins are currently available for testing in the PBE servers, marking the second edition of the Porcelain universe in the game. This skin line is released to celebrate the Lunar New Year and features elements of porcelain and pottery.

The League of Legends Porcelain 2024 skins feature some fan-favorite champions and a few others that have been long overdue. Read on to learn more about the latest skin line set to drop in League of Legends.

League of Legends Porcelain 2024 skins feature Aurelion Sol, Graves, and more

Expand Tweet

The League of Legends Porcelain 2024 skins will feature six new champions along with a returning champion in prestige colors. The champions are listed below:

Aurelion Sol Graves Miss Fortune Irelia Morgana Darius Kindred (Prestige Edition)

Kindred was part of the first-ever League of Legends Porcelain skin collection released in 2022. Meanwhile, Lamb and Wolf will now don a golden palette paired with revamped skin effects.

Aurelion Sol will have the special privilege of getting a Legendary skin, marking the first time the Cosmic Dragon has received a skin of such rarity. It will be interesting to see the unique voice lines and animations that come along with this skin for a champion with a powerful presence in the League of Legends lore.

League of Legends Porcelain 2024 skins splash art and prices

1) Porcelain Protector Aurelion Sol - Legendary

Porcelain Protector Aurelion Sol (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1820 RP

2) Porcelain Graves - Epic

Porcelain Graves (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350 RP

3) Porcelain Darius - Epic

Porcelain Darius (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350 RP

4) Porcelain Miss Fortune - Epic

Porcelain Miss Fortune (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350 RP

5) Porcelain Irelia - Epic

Porcelain Irelia (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350 RP

6) Porcelain Morgana - Epic

Porcelain Morgana (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350 RP

7) Porcelain Kindred Prestige Edition - Prestige

Porcelain Kindred Prestige Edition (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 2000 event tokens

The highlight of the League of Legends Porcelain 2024 skinline is Aurelion Sol's legendary skin. The collection has many popular champions in the mix that are prominent in both casual and competitive play.

Champions such as Miss Fortune, Irelia, and Darius are quite common in solo queues, and the Porcelain skins can offer a nice variation for players that primarily use these champions.

With this skin collection's release being imminent, Miss Fortune will be the first champion to have 20 different skins in the game, surpassing Lux's 19. This is a testament to the popularity of the ADC throughout the many years of League of Legends.

Check out more articles related to League of Legends skins:

Dragonmancer skins || Coven skins || Soul Fighter skins || Winterblessed skins