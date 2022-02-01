League of Legends Shockblade and Firelight Ekko skin: Release date, Splash Art, and more

League of Legends in a future patch update is set to release a brand new skinline for a few favorite champions.

This time it is called the Shockblade skin and three different champions will be featured in the same. Along with that, Riot Games is finally releasing the highly awaited Firelight Ekko skin.

Skin releases within this game are quite a common affair. Almost every two weeks, a bunch of champions receives brand new skins. However, unlike the other patches, this time, it looks like the number of skins has been reduced considerably.

Upcoming skins in League of Legends: Shockblade skinline and Firelight Ekko

According to rumors, the Shockblade skinline will be released with patch update 12.4. The skins are currently in testing via the public beta environment, PBE.

Along with the Shockblade skins, it seems that Riot Games is finally going to release the Firelight Ekko skin as well. This particular skin was supposed to be released with the first patch of season 12. But it got delayed quite a lot due to certain issues. It seems like the developers are finally ready to release it in the upcoming patch.

The Firelight Ekko skin is based on the looks of the same champion within the hit series Arcane.

Previously, League of Legends released Vi, Jinx, Jayce and Caitlyn from Arcane. However, those skins were provided for free. As of now, it does not look like Firelight Ekko will be a free skin.

It is also vital to remember that PBE players have only previewed the skins. Therefore, we're unable to provide the exact price for the skins. An estimated price is provided below, based on the animations showcased in the PBE.

Splash Arts

Shockblade Qiyana and Shen

Shockblade Shen (left) and Shockblade Qiyana (right) (Image via League of Legends)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

Shockblade Kassadin

Splash Art is unavailable. It will be updated once released

Estimated Price (based on animation): 1350 RP

Firelight Ekko

Firelight Ekko (Image via League of Legends)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

It is safe to assume that skins will be limited in patch 12.4. This is probably because, as per rumors, the next champion called Renata Glasc might be released on the same patch.

Developers have already released the abilities and gameplay of the champion. It makes sense that the new champion is released in the next few weeks.

Note: All information provided here is based on early information/predictions and is subject to change.

