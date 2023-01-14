League of Legends teases Aatrox's potential role in cinematics for season 14

The commencement of a season has always been a highly anticipated time for League of Legends and its community when hard-core fans of the game are presented with a cinematic video to hype up the impending new season.

As League of Legends enters Season 13, things haven't gone as planned for the game's developers, Riot Games. Being well-known for their exceptional cinematics, music videos, and VFX, one would not expect them to miss the mark at such an important time for their community.

Riot Games started League of Legends season 13 on a very disappointing note as their cinematics for this season, "The Brink Of Infinity," failed massively to match the standard benchmark set by the previous ones.

The developers have been widely slammed by their community for the League of Legends season 13 cinematics, as the video (The Brink Of Infinity) was an inadequate attempt from Riot Games because it did not feature any champions and was not adequately engaging with fans regarding the start of season 13's Ranked.

League of Legends season 14 cinematics: Aatrox involvement teased

Riot Games' Riot Meddler said on Reddit that Aatrox was supposed to be one of the featured champions in season 13's originally scheduled cinematics.

He also stated that they had planned a significantly different cinematic than "The Brink Of Infinity," one that would be on par with the prior cinematics, with Aatrox as one of the main champions, possibly due to his heavy presence in Ranked Solo-Queue and professional play.

Before the start of League of Legends season 13, many speculated that Aatrox would be one of the highlighted champions in the season cinematics, similar to Ornn with his ward skin the season before. Riot Meddler stated that it was indeed correct, as that was what they had intended.

Riot Meddler, however, refused to elaborate on the reason behind scrapping the original idea for the League of Legends season 13 cinematics. He further said that they even had the script's final draft ready whilst also being partway through development.

We know we failed to deliver some stuff that really matters to you folks. We want to share some thoughts and talk about how we're working to do better.

He sincerely apologized to the community for not being able to truly explain the reason for now and admitted that they would have been better off if there were no cinematics for season 13 in the first place.

He claims "The Brink Of Infinity" was the product of a hasty decision to ship at least some form of cinematics for the start of Season 13. He pledged to make it up to fans by presenting a promising cinematic for season 14.

He has, however, mentioned the possibility of Aatrox's inclusion in the season 14 cinematics, since they are early in conversations about the upcoming season.

He also mentioned that they are thinking about reusing season 13's originally planned cinematics for season 14, with Aatrox as one of the primary featured champions; however, it is not clear if Riot Games would go 100% in that way since they might also go in the totally opposite direction.

Why was the planned cinematic idea for Season 13 scrapped?

There is no conclusive response to that query, given Riot Meddler's reticence to explain why the initial League of Legends season 13 proposal was canceled. Fans have speculated on what the likely cause for this may be.

Some suspect there may have been some internal conflict, with the cinematic team being one of the likely causes. Another possibility raised by fans is Riot Games' plan to invest less in League of Legends to prioritize other gaming products such as Valorant.

