League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage Day 1 Standings and Results: T1 dismantle EDG, RNG humble Gen.G

The first day of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage has officially come to an end. Considering the quality of the teams and the exciting matchups, this was probably one of the most intense opening days of the World Championships.

There were two results that drew the most attention at the tournament. The first was the match where T1 dismantled defending world champions EDG in 22 minutes. The second was the encounter where RNG demolished LCK champions Gen.G.

Both matches were exciting, with T1 and RNG looking incredibly strong. Apart from these teams, DAMWON KIA and Fnatic have also been looking good. They won their respective matches, albeit against much weaker opponents.

Results and standings after Day 1 of the Group Stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Here's a look at the results and standings after the first day of the Group Stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022.

Group A Team Matches Played Won Losses Fnatic 1 1 0 T1 1 1 0 Cloud9 1 0 1 EDG 1 0 1

Group B Team Matches Played Wins Losses DAMWON KIA 1 1 0 JDG 1 1 0 Evil Geniuses 1 0 1 G2 Esports 1 0 1

Group C Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses GAM Esports 0 0 0 Rogue 0 0 0 Top Esports 0 0 0 DRX 0 0 0

Group D Team Matches Played Wins Losses CTBC Flying Oyster 1 1 0 RNG 1 1 0 100 Thieves 1 0 1 Gen.G 1 0 1

Fnatic and T1 are looking absolutely dominant in Group A. The two teams will face off on October 8, 2022, at 6:00 pm CDT.

T1 demolished EDG in incredible fashion, and it was a statement win for them. T1 are looking strong in terms of both meta control and opposition. It would not be surprising to see them reach the finals of League of Legends Worlds 2022, considering how good they have been. Faker, Zeus, and Oner are in terrific form, and Gumayusi seems to be back to his best.

Fnatic also secured a massive victory over Cloud9, and they are finally looking like a team.

Everyone expected Cloud9 to dominate Fnatic in this match. However, Fnatic outclassed them in terms of both individual skill and overall teamwork.

As expected, DAMWON KIA and JDG are dominating Group B, while G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses are struggling massively.

In the match between DAMWON KIA and G2 Esports, the former demolished the latter without breaking a sweat. G2 Esports had an Ornn, Seraphine, and Jarvan IV topside, which looked really awkward as the champion trio had no potential to deal damage. They subsequently got crushed, as DAMWON KIA had much better scaling.

G2 Esports seem to be done and dusted, as they have clearly not recovered after their loss to Rogue in the finals of the League of Legends LEC. Many fans believe they are the weakest team in the tournament. Their players are making the same mistakes, and it will take a miracle for the team or even Evil Geniuses to make it out of the group.

Meanwhile, RNG crushed Gen.G in Group D, making a massive statement at League of Legends Worlds 2022. Everyone expected the LCK champions to perform well and be one of the contenders at the tournament.

However, RNG proved that the LPL will not be silenced and that Xiaohu and Gala are ready to challenge for the title. The team's ability to easily shut down Ruler and Chovy was the biggest surprise of the match. This outcome will likely give rise to questions about Gen.G's future as a team.

