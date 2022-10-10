League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage Day 3 results: NA first seed go 0-3, DRX shut down Top Esports

The third day of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage has officially come to an end. This was one of the more predictable days, with most of the results going as per expectations.

However, there were still two incidents that garnered the attention of fans. One was a disastrous performance by Cloud9, the first seed from North America (NA). The team lost their third match, leading to a 0-3 score. The second was when the LCK fourth seed DRX demolished favorites Top Esports in dominating fashion.

Apart from that, Faker also played his 100th game at the League of Legends World Championships and ended up winning it, thereby creating another milestone in his already illustrious career.

Results, standings, and team overview after Day 3 at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage

Before moving any further, the current League of Legends Worlds 2022 standings have been presented below:

Group A Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses EDG 3 2 1 Fnatic 3 2 1 T1 3 2 1 Cloud9 3 2 1

Group B Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses JDG 2 2 0 DAMWON KIA 2 1 1 G2 Esports 2 1 1 Evil Geniuses 2 0 2

Group C Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Rogue 2 2 0 Top Esports 2 1 1 DRX 2 1 1 GAM Esports 2 0 2

Group D Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses RNG 2 2 0 CTBC Flying Oyster 2 1 1 Gen.G 2 1 1 100 Thieves 2 0 2

Upon looking at all the tables in League of Legends Worlds 2022, it is quite clear that Group A is looking to be the most competitive as of now. T1, Fnatic, and EDG are going to head to head, and all three of them are looking poised to qualify out of the group.

As of now, T1 appears to be a bit weaker compared to Fnatic and EDG, and it won't come as a surprise if the LCK stars fail to make out in the end. In any case, it will be interesting to witness what happens during the second stage of the round robin in the Group Stage.

Fnatic is definitely looking quite strong, with Humanoid and Upset in amazing form. Both these players have stepped up their game massively, and even when Fnatic lost to EDG, it was Humanoid and Upset who kept the game extremely competitive.

In Group C, Rogue looks to be the most dominant team, with the LEC first seed steamrolling over any opponents that have come their way. It seems that Rogue has found their secret to success, and they could very likely finish at the top in Group C.

DRX and Top Esports, on the other hand, have been struggling to keep up. In fact, many expected Top Esports to be the most dominant in this group, but the LPL second seed got demolished by DRX.

If Top Esports does not recover, then Rogue will prove to be an even more formidable opponent, considering the same DRX that defeated the former lost to the latter on Day 2.

Lastly, Group D is also looking quite interesting, and RNG definitely appears to be dominating the group. Gen.G, on the other hand, has been quite shaky. In fact, the only reason Gen.G has a win is because they faced 100 Thieves, who have not been in great form recently.

In fact, most of the North American teams have had underwhelming runs at League of Legends Worlds 2022. Fams may not have expected much from 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses, but they were certainly looking forward to Cloud9's performances.

Unfortunately, even Cloud9 is in a tough spot, with no wins and three losses. Many fans now feel that it won't be surprising if the North American teams fail to win a single game at Worlds 2022 despite the tournament being conducted in the region.

