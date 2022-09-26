Kings of the Realm: 5 best teams participating at League of Legends Worlds 2022

League of Legends Worlds 2022 is set to become one of the most competitive tournaments in a long time. This is because the quality of the teams that have participated this year is way too high.

At least four to five teams in the tournament can win it all the way. Therefore, in this article, a list of all the teams that can be considered the best among the rest has been discussed in detail.

It is vital to mention that the teams listed here are considered based on their current form, player quality, and results during the 2022 Summer Splits. Therefore, it is always possible that some of these teams will perform poorly once the tournament officially begins.

JDG and four other best teams participating at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Before proceeding further, it needs to be clarified that the list is subjective and that fans can have their own opinion on which teams deserve a top five spot. This is because a total of 24 teams will participate in League of Legends Worlds 2022, and thus it could be anybody's game in the game.

1) JDG

JDG is arguably the best team participating at Worlds 2022 (Image via League of Legends)

Among every team participating in Worlds 2022, there is no doubt that JDG probably has the highest chance of winning the tournament in the end. The team currently has the most informed players, and the way the meta is shifting will ultimately benefit it.

JDG's toplaner, 369, is currently the best in the world in his position, which will give this team a massive advantage. However, this does not mean the rest of the positions are not that good. The jungler of the team, Kanavi, has showcased an immense amount of flexibility in the role.

He is quite intelligent and does an excellent job covering his lanes when necessary. Lastly, JDG's midlaner, Yagao, has been in good form as of late and showcased good synergy with his toplane and jungler.

If these three players for JDG remain in form, very few teams will be able to beat them in the end.

2) Gen.G

Chovy and Ruler will look to add the Worlds 2022 title on their shelves (Image via League of Legends)

The next team that needs to be considered on this list is Gen.G. The team has steamrolled the whole League of Legends' LCK and even won the finals in a dominating 3-0 fashion.

So it is safe to say that in terms of form, Gen.G is very close to JDG, maybe even better in specific scenarios. However, unlike JDG, Gen.G's success will lie in their midlaner and ADC.

Gen'G's midlaner, Chovy, is probably one of the best laners in the world, and he has showcased during the 2022 Summer Split that he can make an impact outside the laning phase as well. His split-second decisions and mastery over champions like Azir will be key to Gen.G's glory.

If Chovy is good, then the same can be said about Gen.G's ADC, Ruler. He is often considered the second-best ADC in the world right now, again because of his mechanical skill and decision-making. Ruler has a massive champion pool which gives him a lot of flexibility.

This makes it very easy for Gen.G to switch around its draft, which often makes it confusing for the enemy team to make counter-picks.

3) T1

T1 might have had a weak Summer Split, but it will dominate during Worlds 2022 (Image via League of Legends)

T1 did not have a perfect Summer Split at League of Legends' LCK. There were times when the team struggled quite a lot, even against the worst of opponents. This does look bad in the face of other top teams, as LCK generally lacked quality in the 2022 season.

However, T1 is still one of the best teams participating in the tournament and can win it all as long as the team plays by the meta. T1 likes going for off-meta picks, thinking it is a counter to some of the strongest in the current patch.

For instance, T1 did not pick Trundle or Poppy even once during the playoffs of the Summer Split with the hope that Wukong could counter it all. However, it did not work out.

If this aspect of T1 is rectified, there is no doubt that, barring the ADC, T1 has some of the best players in every other position. Faker is the greatest player of all time, but T1's success is heavily escalated through its toplaner Zeus.

As mentioned earlier, the Worlds 2022 might see a toplane-oriented meta, and Zeus is probably one of the best ones in the tournament. He has a huge champion pool, his mechanical skills are godly and he has massive playmaking potential.

Even as T1 struggled, Zeus kept shining and did become the only reason T1 won games. Therefore, with the Faker, Oner and Zeus trio combining during Worlds 2022, there is a big chance T1 will demolish its competition with ease.

4) EDG

EDG will look to use its experience as a World Champion to dominate during Worlds 2022 (Image via League of Legends)

EDG did have a below-average League of Legends LPL 2022 Summer Split, but there is no doubt that it is one of the best in the tournament. There are two reasons for this.

One is that EDG, as a team, is extremely robust and knows how to grind out results. Secondly, this team is the defending World Champion; thus, in terms of experience, it will be a step above most of the other teams.

EDG's ADC, Viper, is also one of the best in the world, and there are no other players in that position who even come close to him. EDG's midlaner, Scout, is also arguably one of the most underrated midlaners in the world and has shown his finesse in that position time and time again.

EDG might not be the cleanest team and often ends up scrappy with its gameplan. However, even during the 2021 World Championships, the team has shown that they are extremely intelligent around teamfights, and the same has not changed even to this day.

5) Top Esports

Top Esports' prowess will come in handy during Worlds 2022 (Image via League of Legends)

The last team that needs to be considered on this list is the runner-up of League of Legends LPL 2022 Summer Split, Top Esports. This team deserves to be on the list simply because of how good its individuals are as players.

Players like Jackeylove, Tian, Knight, and Wayward are some of the most inform players in the world, and it is often through some valiant individual performances that the team manages to grind out results. The teamfighting and macro are better than most other teams.

However, it has been noted by audiences that Top Esports often excels through individual brilliance and that the player gap with other teams makes this roster a massive threat. One of the biggest positives for Top Esports this year will be the form of Tian.

Last year when he was at FPX, he had a hand injury that affected his performance massively. However, since he joined Top Esports, he is back with a vengeance and will be a difference maker for the team across Worlds 2022.

