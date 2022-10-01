League of Legends Worlds 2022 Play-ins Day 2: Fnatic continues dominating, RNG bounces back

The second day of the Play-ins at League of Legends Worlds 2022 has officially come to an end. It was another eventful day, and this time the results were much more in accordance with expectations.

Fnatic finally had their full roster today with Hylissang joining in. The team continued their dominance by crushing their opposition. The MSI Champions, RNG, also bounced back today with a win against MAD Lions.

LoL Esports @lolesports



Which team has surprised you the most so far? The Standings after day 2 of the #Worlds2022 Play-Ins:Which team has surprised you the most so far? The Standings after day 2 of the #Worlds2022 Play-Ins:Which team has surprised you the most so far? https://t.co/fyVtfHRwte

DRX maintained their momentum. The team picked up two more wins, showcasing how far ahead they are in terms of strategizing around the meta. DFM, however, had a disappointing performance on Day 2. The team seems to be having trouble finding solid footing in the tournament despite being highly successful in their region.

Results, standings, and team overview after Day 2 of Play-ins at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Before moving any further, the results and standings after Day 2 of League of Legends Worlds 2022 Play-ins are provided below:

Group A Team Matches Played Wins Losses Fnatic 3 3 0 Evil Geniuses 3 2 1 Beyond Gaming 2 1 1 DetonatioN FocusMe 3 1 2 Loud 3 1 2 Chiefs 2 0 2

Group B Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses DRX 3 3 0 MAD Lions 3 2 1 Saigon Buffalo 3 2 1 RNG 2 1 1 Isurus 2 1 1 Istanbul Wildcats 3 0 3

Fnatic is still the strongest team in Group A. In fact, the LEC team is miles ahead of the others in their group, including the third seed from North America, Evil Geniuses.

Upset and Hylissang have been phenomenal up until now, and Humanoid has definitely been a cut above the rest. Wunder and Razork have also been looking quite sharp, putting the entire team in a really good spot moving forward.

Fnatic currently appears to be all set to pick up the top spot in Group A and book a spot for the main stage. Unfortunately, the rest of the teams aren't looking as good.

If Evil Geniuses get back on track, they may be able to grab a second-place finish. In that case, the team will be forced to play against the likes of RNG in a best-of-five series, which could make things really complicated.

DetonatioN FocusMe is a team from Group A that had a largely disappointing performance. The Japanese League of Legends champions are having trouble keeping up with the best in the world, and it looks like the lack of competition in their region is hindering the team's growth.

In Group B, the MSI Champions and fourth seed from League of Legends LPL, RNG, seem to be back in form. In today's game, the team was able to demolish MAD Lions with ease. It appears they have rectified the issues they had in their previous match against DRX.

Xiaohu and Wei are in terrific form, and RNG continues to be a force to be reckoned with. Gala, Ming, and Breathe are all doing their part and have been coordinating extremely well with Xiaohu and Wei to pull off brilliant plays all across the map.

DRX is another team that has been absolutely dominant in Group B. In fact, the LCK fourth seed is arguably the most dominant team in the Play-ins alongside Fnatic from Group A. This was a rather unexpected development, but it appears that DRX will be looking to defeat the best in the world during League of Legends Worlds 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying Worlds 2022 so far? Yes No 0 votes so far