League of Legends Worlds 2023 Grand Finals: Full list of official co-streamers revealed

League of Legends returns to Seoul for Worlds 2023’s Grand Finals, as Weibo Gaming and T1 come to blows. Ahead of that match, we have received the list of content creators who will be co-streaming the event. YouTube Gaming and Riot Games have partnered to have select streamers around the world take part in the viewing experience and share the action and excitement with their fans. While viewers can still tune into the official channels, this will be a good way to introduce fans to other content creators who love Riot Games and their portfolio of titles.

Riot Games also announced a few in-person venues if you’re in South Korea and Vietnam and wish to watch the action in a more public setting. If you don’t want to watch the official League of Legends Worlds 2023 Grand Finals stream, here are some co-streamers you can tune into.

Who will be the official co-streamers for League of Legends Worlds 2023 Grand Finals?

The list of co-streamers for League of Legends’ Worlds 2023 Grand Finals is just as big as the teams taking part in the on-stage action. From retired LoL players to popular streamers and content creators, several popular influencers have been selected to bring action to their communities. Below is the list of streamers players can tune in for:

List of co-streamers by region

North America: Sykkuno

Sykkuno Brazil: Flow Games (MD3)

Flow Games (MD3) Korea: TesterHoon and friends, including Bang

TesterHoon and friends, including Bang Spain: Kerios, with special guest Holdem Hammers

For North America, Sykkuno, the co-host of last year’s grand finals, returns again for the Weibo Gaming vs. T1 battle. The Twitch streamer will likely be watching the event with his friends once again and hanging out with his community. It promises to be a fun time.

Flow Games is a popular content-creating group out of Brazil, and MD3 will be taking on hosting duties when it comes to League of Legends Worlds 2023. Then there’s Korea, who will feature TesterHoon alongside retired LoL player Bang.

A long-time League professional and streamer for T1, Bang left the organization this year. As a former World Champion League of Legends player, he will no doubt have interesting insights on Worlds 2023’s Grand Finals.

Kerios is a popular LoL streamer in Spain, boasting 348K followers. He’s a huge name in their community and will be handling co-hosting duties for Spain’s League community.

For those in South Korea and Vietnam, there will also be a few in-person viewing parties. In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City event will feature Hoàng Luân, SofM, and Optimus on-site to host from within the party. They will also be co-hosting the other two events remotely.

Seoul, South Korea : Gwanghwamun Square (G-Square)

: Gwanghwamun Square (G-Square) Hanoi, Vietnam : Tay Ho Sports Complex /Cau Giay Sports Complex

: Tay Ho Sports Complex /Cau Giay Sports Complex Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: Rach Mieu Sports Complex

League of Legends Worlds 2023 will take place on November 19, 2023, at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. Two of the best teams in the world will do battle: Weibo Gaming and T1.

Will South Korean legend Faker claim his fourth world title? You’ll have to tune in and see.