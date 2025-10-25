  • home icon
  League of Legends Worlds 2025 Playoff Stage: All qualified teams, schedule, and how to watch

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 25, 2025 12:54 GMT
lol worlds 2025 all qualified teams and matchup details and prediction
Anyone's Legend is a prominent contender to win LoL Worlds 2025 (Image via LoL Esports)

After a spectacular Swiss Stage, the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Playoff Stage is scheduled to start on October 28, 2025. All of the series from now on will be played in a best-of-five, fearless draft format, using LoL patch 25.20. With T1 qualifying once again for the Playoffs, it is now eyeing its third consecutive Worlds trophy.

Here are the details regarding the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Playoff Stage.

All qualified teams at League of Legends Worlds 2025 Playoff Stage

While 17 teams started their journey in the Worlds 2025, only eight have now progressed to the Quarterfinals. Here are the qualified teams in the Playoffs and their Swiss Stage records:

  • KT Rolster (3-0)
  • Anyone's Legend (3-0)
  • G2 Esports (3-1)
  • Gen.G Esports (3-1)
  • Hanwha Life Esports (3-1)
  • CFO (3-2)
  • Top Esports (3-2)
  • T1 (3-2)

While Anyone's Legend's qualification was quite expected, KT Rolster shook the LoL community with its clean 3-0 record to advance to the Playoffs. Furthermore, despite losing one game, Gen.G has been looking extremely strong at the moment and is the favorite to win the trophy.

Nevertheless, teams like Hanwha Life Esports, CFO, and T1 have shown somewhat great performances. So, these upcoming Playoff Stage matches are expected to be exciting, and any team can triumph if the stars align properly.

League of Legends Worlds 2025 Playoffs: Schedule

LoL Worlds 2025 Playoffs bracket (Image via LoL Esports)
LoL Worlds 2025 Playoffs bracket (Image via LoL Esports)

The Playoffs start on October 28, 2025, with the Quarterfinals, and the Grand Final is scheduled to take place on November 9, 2025. That said, here are the upcoming matchups and their timings in League of Legends Worlds 2025:

Quarterfinals

1. Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports (October 28)

  • PT: October 28, 2025, at 12 am
  • CET: October 28, 2025, at 9 am
  • IST: October 28, 2025, at 12:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: October 28, 2025, at 3 pm
  • KST: October 28, 2025, at 4 pm

2. KT Rolster vs CFO (October 29)

  • PT: October 29, 2025, at 12 am
  • CET: October 29, 2025, at 9 am
  • IST: October 29, 2025, at 12:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: October 29, 2025, at 3 pm
  • KST: October 29, 2025, at 4 pm

3. G2 Esports vs Top Esports (October 30)

  • PT: October 30, 2025, at 12 am
  • CET: October 30, 2025, at 9 am
  • IST: October 30, 2025, at 12:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: October 30, 2025, at 3 pm
  • KST: October 30, 2025, at 4 pm

4. T1 vs Anyone's Legend (October 31)

  • PT: October 31, 2025, at 12 am
  • CET: October 31, 2025, at 9 am
  • IST: October 31, 2025, at 12:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: October 31, 2025, at 3 pm
  • KST: October 31, 2025, at 4 pm

Semifinals

5. Match 1 winner vs Match 2 winner (November 1)

  • PT: November 1, 2025, at 12 am
  • CET: November 1, 2025, at 9 am
  • IST: November 1, 2025, at 12:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: November 1, 2025, at 3 pm
  • KST: November 1, 2025, at 4 pm

6. Match 3 winner vs Match 4 winner (November 2)

  • PT: November 2, 2025, at 12 am
  • CET: November 2, 2025, at 9 am
  • IST: November 2, 2025, at 12:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: November 2, 2025, at 3 pm
  • KST: November 2, 2025, at 4 pm

Grand Final

Match 5 winner vs Match 6 winner (November 9)

  • PT: November 9, 2025, at 12 am
  • CET: November 9, 2025, at 9 am
  • IST: November 9, 2025, at 12:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: November 9, 2025, at 3 pm
  • KST: November 9, 2025, at 4 pm

Note: The subsequent schedule and results of the Worlds 2025 Playoffs will be updated live

How to watch League of Legends Worlds 2025 Playoffs

To watch the event live, visit the following websites:

Also, you can tune into many streamers such as Caedrel, Jankos, Rekkles, IWDominate, and others to enjoy the watch parties.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

