League of Legends Worlds 2025 Playoff Stage: All qualified teams, schedule, and how to watch

After a spectacular Swiss Stage, the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Playoff Stage is scheduled to start on October 28, 2025. All of the series from now on will be played in a best-of-five, fearless draft format, using LoL patch 25.20. With T1 qualifying once again for the Playoffs, it is now eyeing its third consecutive Worlds trophy.Here are the details regarding the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Playoff Stage.All qualified teams at League of Legends Worlds 2025 Playoff StageWhile 17 teams started their journey in the Worlds 2025, only eight have now progressed to the Quarterfinals. Here are the qualified teams in the Playoffs and their Swiss Stage records:KT Rolster (3-0)Anyone's Legend (3-0)G2 Esports (3-1)Gen.G Esports (3-1)Hanwha Life Esports (3-1)CFO (3-2)Top Esports (3-2)T1 (3-2)While Anyone's Legend's qualification was quite expected, KT Rolster shook the LoL community with its clean 3-0 record to advance to the Playoffs. Furthermore, despite losing one game, Gen.G has been looking extremely strong at the moment and is the favorite to win the trophy.Nevertheless, teams like Hanwha Life Esports, CFO, and T1 have shown somewhat great performances. So, these upcoming Playoff Stage matches are expected to be exciting, and any team can triumph if the stars align properly.League of Legends Worlds 2025 Playoffs: ScheduleLoL Worlds 2025 Playoffs bracket (Image via LoL Esports)The Playoffs start on October 28, 2025, with the Quarterfinals, and the Grand Final is scheduled to take place on November 9, 2025. That said, here are the upcoming matchups and their timings in League of Legends Worlds 2025:Quarterfinals1. Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports (October 28)PT: October 28, 2025, at 12 amCET: October 28, 2025, at 9 amIST: October 28, 2025, at 12:30 pmBeijing CST: October 28, 2025, at 3 pmKST: October 28, 2025, at 4 pm2. KT Rolster vs CFO (October 29)PT: October 29, 2025, at 12 amCET: October 29, 2025, at 9 amIST: October 29, 2025, at 12:30 pmBeijing CST: October 29, 2025, at 3 pmKST: October 29, 2025, at 4 pm3. G2 Esports vs Top Esports (October 30)PT: October 30, 2025, at 12 amCET: October 30, 2025, at 9 amIST: October 30, 2025, at 12:30 pmBeijing CST: October 30, 2025, at 3 pmKST: October 30, 2025, at 4 pm4. T1 vs Anyone's Legend (October 31)PT: October 31, 2025, at 12 amCET: October 31, 2025, at 9 amIST: October 31, 2025, at 12:30 pmBeijing CST: October 31, 2025, at 3 pmKST: October 31, 2025, at 4 pmSemifinals5. Match 1 winner vs Match 2 winner (November 1)PT: November 1, 2025, at 12 amCET: November 1, 2025, at 9 amIST: November 1, 2025, at 12:30 pmBeijing CST: November 1, 2025, at 3 pmKST: November 1, 2025, at 4 pm6. Match 3 winner vs Match 4 winner (November 2)PT: November 2, 2025, at 12 amCET: November 2, 2025, at 9 amIST: November 2, 2025, at 12:30 pmBeijing CST: November 2, 2025, at 3 pmKST: November 2, 2025, at 4 pmGrand FinalMatch 5 winner vs Match 6 winner (November 9)PT: November 9, 2025, at 12 amCET: November 9, 2025, at 9 amIST: November 9, 2025, at 12:30 pmBeijing CST: November 9, 2025, at 3 pmKST: November 9, 2025, at 4 pmNote: The subsequent schedule and results of the Worlds 2025 Playoffs will be updated liveHow to watch League of Legends Worlds 2025 PlayoffsTo watch the event live, visit the following websites:Twitch: Riot GamesYouTube: LoL EsportsAlso, you can tune into many streamers such as Caedrel, Jankos, Rekkles, IWDominate, and others to enjoy the watch parties.