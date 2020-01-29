LOL News: Now LCK might get delayed due to Corona Virus

LCK might look to postpone their start to the Spring Split

After the Coronavirus pandemic worsened in China, the LPL had decided to temporarily suspend all games, and indefinitely postpone their Week 2 of the Spring Split.

With over 4,000 affected by the virus and 106 confirmed deaths, the Republic is seeing one of the worst outbreaks since the SARS epidemic of 2003. Situation has escalated to a rather grim state over the last couple of days, and the English LPL casters too are planning to leave for their home nations.

There have been 4 cofirmed cases of Coronavirus in South Korea

The Asian League of Legends competitive scene could be in trouble because, as of today, 4 cases of Coronavirus has been declared in South Korea, and there is a probability of it spreading there as well.

If the situation does worsen in the coming future, Riot Korea has considered the possibility of postponing the LCK.

In a statement to Inven Global, Riot Korea Official has said that “We’re carefully monitoring the current situation and are considering measures so that the tournament can be held safely,” “In case of any changes, we will notify immediately.”

Though it might not immediately affect the launch of the LCK Spring Split, things might just take an ugly turn if the pandemic starts to spread and gets out of hand in South Korea.

China being the most affected by the virus so far, with the number of affected almost doubling in just a week's time; the virus seems to have spread to other nations as well, and not just to South Korea.

In the worst-case scenario, other pro leagues might just be affected by it in the coming months, and they too might have to postpone and reschedule their split.

Advertisement

T1 faces DAMWON Gaming to start off the Spring Split

The LCK was set to launch next week on the 5th of February with T1 facing off against DAMWON Gaming in the opening game. However, with the 4 confirmed cases, there is much speculation whether the split will be able to start on time or not.