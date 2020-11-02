League of Legends: Wild Rift - Is the blue-sided Gromp too far for Yasuo to ‘E’ through?

The League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta has been out for a couple of days now, and the mobile MOBA has already garnered an unprecedented amount of success.

Even though the open beta access was region-specific, Wild Rift didn’t take long to top the charts in both iOS and Google Play Store.

Some Wild Rift fans have even gone as far as to say that Riot Games are making Mobile MOBA great again.

Having said that, since Wild Rift is still in its open beta stage, there are some issues with the game that players have recently started to notice.

Bugs and server lag aside, there is one particular problem with map design, especially in the blue side jungle.

In a recent Reddit post, a Wild Rift player, who goes by the handle of blitzcrankzx, noticed that the Gromp on the blue side jungle is farther from the wall than the one which is on the red side.

This may not be a problem for the majority of the champions in the game but for Yasuo players who use the Gromp to ‘E’ (Sweeping Blade) in and out of the lane, this is a big issue.

Is the Wild Rift Gromp position on the blue side intentional?

Blue Side Gromp placement (Image Credits: Blitzcrankzx)

It’s hard to think that Riot Games would miss out on this crucial map detail. Many Wild Rift fans subsequently feel that it might be an intentional move on the developer’s part.

In the Reddit thread, some fans highlighted that Yasuo’s ‘E’ range was also shortened so that he doesn’t have an incredibly strong level 2.

The Yasuo W+E combo is not applicable on the blue side Gromp of Wild Rift’s version of Runeterra, and the images provided by blitzcrankzx highlights the issue perfectly.

Red Side Gromp placement (Image Credits: Blitzcrankzx)

The Redditor provided contrasting images from both the red side and blue side, and we have a feeling that Yasuo mains will not be happy about this.