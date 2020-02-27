Legends of Runeterra: Frostbite Warmother Deck Guide

The Frostbite Warmother deck is a very powerful late-game composition

Not everyone likes to play aggressively in CCG games, and Legends of Runeterra specifically allows players a lot of options to play for the late game by slowing the game down considerably. So, if you like to play scaling deck compositions that will demolish the enemy nexus in the late game, then you are going to love this Frostbite Warmother deck.

The idea behind it

The Frostbite Warmother is all about surviving the early mid-game and then procking the Warmother’s Call Spell to overwhelm the enemy in subsequent rounds.

Removal-healing spells like Grasp of the Undying, Vile Feast, and Withering Wall will help keep your nexus alive, while Ashe and her band of frostbite spells and units will help you to control the board against aggressive early game compositions, like Elusive and Draven-Jinx Discard.

During the attack rounds, much of your success will rely on how well you’re using your Frostbite spells and Anivia’s passive. If you’re facing off against a lot of heavy-hitting units, then units like the Rimefang Wolf will be able to take those high priority units out during your attack rounds.

Warmother's call is one of the hardest spells to counter (captured from Mobalytics)

By the late-game, the Frostbite Warmother is just broken, and that’s because of this single spell known as the Warmother’s Call. If you are able to get this spell off, it’s going to keep summoning new units every round, without you having to spend any mana, and it acts as an amazing counter to spells like Vengeance and Ruination.

Weaknesses

The frostbite Warmother can be easily countered by burn decks like Teemo’s Bizzare Adventures and burst deck compositions, which revolve around a lot of removal spells like Ezreal Control. Ionian comps might also counter it, but that’s only if the Deny spells are able to block the Warmother’s Call.