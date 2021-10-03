Legends of Runeterra guide: 5 best keywords to master in the game

Legends of Runeterra is a CCG, and like in all great CCGs, battles are won and lost based on the cards played.

Among all the different cards in the game, keywords are the most important. Keywords are mostly found for higher-cost cards and on champions, though there are exceptions to this rule. When played properly and as part of proper decks, each keyword is as good as the other one.

As Legends of Runeterra continues to expand, new mechanisms are incorporated with the help of keywords. Based on patch 2.16.0, let's look at the top 5 keywords present in the game.

Disclaimer: This listicle is in no particular order.

Top 5 keywords of Legends of Runeterra

1) Quick Attack

In Legends of Runeterra, battling units strike each other at the same time. The only exception to this is for units with Quick Attack. Quick Attack allows the unit to strike its opponent and damage it ahead. The unit receives damage in turn only if its attack has not destroyed the opponent unit. Thus, Quick Attack is a great way of clearing boards without sacrificing your units.

2) Regeneration

In Legends of Runeterra, any damage is permanent. But when a card with regeneration is not destroyed in a round, it recovers its entire health. The only option that remains for the opponents is to do enough damage to kill it completely. Otherwise, the unit will keep absorbing and recovering damage turn after turn.

3) Overwhelm

When two units battle in Legends of Runeterra, it is a case of power vs. health. Suppose the attacker has Overwhelm and causes excess damage other than the opponent unit's health. In that case, the extra damage is reflected in the opponent's nexus health.

Overwhelm is an excellent ability for both Aggro and tall decks, which consist of heavy-powered tall units. Overwhelm allows the player to damage the opposition nexus even if their unit gets blocked.

4) Elusive

Battles in Legends of Runeterra is all about attacks and blocks. Blocks are necessary; otherwise, the opponent can reduce your nexus in shambles within four rounds. The fun of Elusive units is that elusive units can not be blocked. A much stronger unit cannot stop even a one-power Elusive unit. Elusive units get a clear road to attack the nexus directly. Elusive units can only be blocked by another elusive unit or targeted by spells or card effects.

5) Impact

Legends of Runeterra's latest expansion, "Beyond the Bandlewood," introduced many new cards, mechanisms, and a whole new region. In the one month since its release, the keyword Impact has become a favorite of many players.

Units with impact will always cause damage to the opposition nexus whenever. So even if the unit dies, it will still do one damage to the nexus. The impact keyword has become a hot favorite in Aggro decks. It forms a vital part of the Bandle Burn deck, which is doing well in the Bandlewood season.

What are the different card types in Legends of Runeterra?

In Legends of Runeterra, cards are of different types. First, some champions form the backbone of the decks. Then some units or followers are characters but not champions. Finally, some spells are like game changers and allow the use of preserved mana.

Not every champion and unit are the same. The card text is a fundamental element as it decides the entire role and timing of the card. Of all the card texts, 'keywords' is the most important area to focus on.

