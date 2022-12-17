"Let's go!" - Fuslie reveals Twitch is still paying her after switching to YouTube Gaming

While streaming with Valkyrae and other friends, Leslie “Fuslie” revealed that she was still getting paid by Twitch despite moving to YouTube. On September 6, 2022, the streamer announced she would be switching to YouTube alongside several other major content creators.

Since she’s no longer a content creator on the platform, Valkyrae has no way to monetize streams over there. It was interesting to see that she still received a payout from the Amazon-owned platform, despite not streaming on the platform.

“I’m still gettin’ a Twitch payout, let’s go!”

While playing Valorant with Valkyrae, Fuslie made a fascinating revelation to her friends in voice chat. Despite no longer having a way to monetize on Twitch, she still received a payout.

Her friends were shocked to hear that since it’s been months since she departed Twitch and switched to YouTube. When asked how or why; she said she didn’t really know.

“I dunno. I just got an email. ‘Twitch payout successfully’. Bro, I’m not there.”

Valkyrae was shocked that she was still getting paid, like the rest of the Valorant group she was playing with. While many were confused, Fuslie didn’t seem to complain. It was more money in her pocket, for sure.

“I dunno. I mean, I got some money. I don’t know where it’s from.”

One person in the group chat thought it was because there were people still subbed to Fuslie, despite her no longer having the ability to attain subscribers. The streamer also did not know how she could still make money from Twitch after leaving and losing the ability to monetize on that platform. Either way, she received it.

However, this isn't an uncommon phenomenon. When Ninja revealed he would be multi-streaming across a few platforms, he lost his subscription button on Twitch. Despite that, he still took money from viewers who had auto-subbed to his channel.

Social media responds to Fuslie’s payout confusion

Several people were commenting on how this could happen to Fuslie. While it’s unclear if Twitch is going to respond and take the money back, quite a few people had their thoughts. Most people thought perhaps it was multi-month pre-paid subs that were still triggering.

One user disagreed and pointed out that when they had a six-month pre-pay for a streamer that switched platforms, they got a refund to put that money towards someone else.

One Redditor highlighted a moment where Sykkuno talked about getting people Twitch money, and Valkyrae cited that he was still getting Twitch payouts. So, it doesn’t sound uncommon for larger streamers to continue getting residual payouts.

One user on Reddit pointed out that Twitch doesn't stop recurring subs unless the streamer did something to deserve it (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

While it’s unclear why the streamer received a payout, many attribute it to residuals from subs that weren’t canceled. Fans will have to speculate unless the streamer opens up about the reasons for the same.

