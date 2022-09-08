“It was copium for me” - Fuslie explains why she baited her audience by hosting her "final Twitch stream" a few days ago

Leslie "Fuslie" hosted her first-ever YouTube Gaming livestream earlier today and took the opportunity to explain why she baited her audience by hosting a fake "final Twitch stream" a few days ago.

The 100 Thieves-affiliated streamer stated that a real final Twitch stream would make her too emotional. So she devised a "genius" plan to stage a fake last stream. She said:

"It was copium for me, essentially. It was like, this is my last stream, and I'm going to feel all the emotions of a last stream, and it's going to be what my last stream would look like. However, I'm still going to be streaming for four more days."

Fuslie provides two main reasons for hosting a "final Twitch stream"

On September 1, Leslie hosted a 10-hour stream and wrapped up the broadcast on an emotional note. She bid farewell and expressed gratitude to her Twitch audience for supporting her. Here's an excerpt from her "final" speech:

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for making my life what it is. Every day I wake up so damn grateful because of the life that I have, and it’s all because of you. And I know all my friends feel this way too. We always talk with each other. We’re always like, ‘Dude, we’re so fortunate. We’re so lucky. How did this happen? It feels like such a fluke.'”

She then surprised her community by hosting a follow-up stream on Twitch the very next day.

After finally announcing her move to YouTube Gaming, Fuslie took to her main channel to host her first-ever livestream on September 8. At the 19-minute mark, the American personality discussed how her platform switch wasn't really much of a surprise. She remarked:

"So you know, all the surprise, the element of surprise is kind of gone. So, I was really sad because I wanted, I still wanted it (platform switch) to be a surprise, even though everyone knew it was coming."

Fuslie explained why she hosted a fake final stream on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform:

"But I also knew if I had this last stream, I would be so overly emotional that I don't think I could get through it. So, genius plan, okay? I came up with a genius plan to do a 'fake' last stream for two reasons. One, to throw you guys off, thinking that you thought you did something. You thought you caught my leak, but I actually stayed on Twitch."

The 29-year-old streamer stated that her second reason for hosting the pretend stream was to experience the emotions of a goodbye stream. She added:

"And, that way I can, you know, if I feel really sad, or I start crying, I can be like, 'I'm still streaming tomorrow, I'm streaming the day after, I'm streaming the day after!' And then, I wanted to really throw you guys off about having my actual last stream super casual."

Fuslie continued the conversation by talking about her final Twitch stream and how she planned to make it appear casual.

She also claimed that if she became emotional on stream, she had a backup plan that would have her texting a code word to fellow Twitch streamer Miyoung, telling her to end the stream on her behalf.

Fans react to Fuslie's first stream on YouTube Gaming

Fans were delighted to see Fuslie stream on YouTube, and more than 104 fans commented on the first livestream VOD (video on demand). Here's a snippet of some relevant fan comments:

Fuslie's first YouTube Gaming stream was a hit, as it garnered more than 319k views in less than 12 hours.

