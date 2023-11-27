Lethal Company Zap Gun: How to get, uses and more

The Zap Gun in Lethal Company is one of the few ranged weapons that players will be able to get their hands on in the game. Although it's called a gun, it works a bit differently. This is one of the more pricier items in the game, so players might have to save up quite a bit before being able to purchase this item.

The item inventory in Lethal Company is slightly limited, but the Zap Gun is one of the most useful items in the game if used correctly. That said, here's how players can get the item and subsequently use it.

How to get the Zap Gun in Lethal Company

Expand Tweet

The only way to acquire the Zap Gun in Lethal Company is by purchasing it from the store at the terminal. For this, you will have to approach the terminal first and interact with it. In the menu, type Store, and then on the subsequent page, type Zap Gun.

Enter the quantity that you want to purchase, and then confirm your order. If you have enough credits, then your order will come through; otherwise, you will receive a message that will tell you that your order is incomplete. In such situations, you will have to select a lower quantity.

The Lethal Company Zap Gun is priced at 400 Credits, so you might have to complete quite a few expeditions to gather enough money to buy it. However, selling it will fetch you no Credits at all, so make your purchase wisely.

How to use the Lethal Company Zap Gun

Expand Tweet

Although it's a gun, it cannot be used to kill an enemy. You can only use it to stun or slow an enemy down. Moreover, there are a few enemies that are not affected by the weapon at all.

When you shoot the gun, it will search the area for hostiles. When detected, a beam of electricity will move out of the gun and hit the enemy, stunning them. You will also be able to play a minigame at this point. If you successfully complete it, the stun duration will be increased.

However, there are a few creatures that are completely immune to this item, either because they're too big or they are electrically charged themselves. In such cases, the Zap Gun will be rendered ineffective.

Moreover, it's important that you have someone with you when you're wielding this weapon because it can only stun. So once you've stunned a creature, your teammate can swoop in for the kill.