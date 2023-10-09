Lies of P: All costumes and how to get them

Lies of P contains various costumes that players will get and can use during their rescue mission in Krat. While costumes generally don't play a huge role, such as altering the stats or making Pinnochio more powerful, it gives him a fresh look over the basic outfit. Sometimes, the costumes may alter certain dialogues from certain NPCs, but the outcome is generally the same in Lies of P.

This article will cover every costume in Lies of P and the procedure to obtain them.

Note: This article contains spoilers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Every costume in Lies of P

1) Alchemist's Cape

Alchemist's Cape is rewarded for scouting every Trinity Key and visiting every Trinity Sanctum.

2) Black Cat's Hunting Apparel

Rustic Cryptic Vessel needs to be solved to retrieve the location of the Black Cat's Hunting Apparel. Visit the Hermit's Cave Stargazer and take down the enemy in the cave. Climb upstairs to locate a chest containing the wearable.

3) Blue Blood's Tailcoat

It's found in one of the Trinity Sanctums, which can be opened using the Workshop Union Culvert Trinity Key.

4) Mad Donkey's Hunting Apparel

Mad Donkey's Hunting Apparel can be obtained by taking down the Mad Donkey optional boss at the Alchemist Bridge before interacting with Gepetto.

5) Mischievous Puppet's Clothes

Mischievous Puppet's Clothes was incorporated as a pre-order bonus of Lies of P.

6) Monster Sweeper's Hunting Apparel

The wearable can be obtained by entering the St. Frangelico Cathedral Trinity Sanctum and opening the chest.

7) Owl Doctor's Hunting Apparel

Decrypt the Crafted Cryptic Vessel to know the whereabouts of the cloth and give it to Venigni. Visit the bridge of the Mad Donkey and hit the hanging puppet to retrieve the Letter with the Refuge's address. Head back to the Stargazer and unlock the brown door before the checkpoint. The chest will contain the Owl Doctor's Hunting Apparel.

8) Puppet Prince's Formal Dress

Obtainable by defeating Romeo, King of Puppets, after giving the Bright Red Apple to Adelina.

9) Red Fox's Hunting Apparel

Decipher the Mechanical Cryptic Vessel and give it to Venigni. Equip the Frozen Feast Boss weapon and interact with Wandering Merchant near the Abandoned Apartment Stargazer to receive the Red Fox's Hunting Apparel.

10) Robber Weasel's Hunting Apparel

This costume is granted after taking down Robber Weasel during the Krat Central Station Platform encounter.

11) Someone's Memory

Talk to Antonia after visiting Hotel Krat to receive the Someone's Memory costume.

12) Survivor's Hunting Apparel

Rewarded for taking down the Survivor optional boss.

13) The Atoned's Hunting Apparel

The Atoned's Hunting Apparel's location can be obtained by solving the Jeweled Cryptic Vessel and retrieving the Decryption from the Estella Opera House Entrance.

After giving the information to Venigni in Hotel Krat, teleport to Krat Central Plaza Stargazer and climb down the stairs to reach the cliff. Take a right and run through the dust to reach the cliff's end. Use the Check Ground gesture to retrieve The Atoned's Hunting Apparel.

14) The Great Venigni's Signature Coat

Rewarded for pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition.

15) The White Lady's Hunting Apparel

Purchasable from Test Subject 826 by spending 5000 Ergo.

16) White Shirt

White Shirt is the base costume of Pinnochio.

17) Workshop Master's Workwear

Solving every Trinity riddle will unlock Workshop Master's Workwear costume.

This summarizes the list of every costume in Lies of P.