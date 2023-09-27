Lies of P: All Riddles and their answers

Lies of P features a variety of side quests that players can accomplish to earn rewards and progress through game completion. In various chapters, Arlecchino, The King of Riddles, contacts players via telephone to present them with riddles. Players who answer these riddles correctly will receive five Trinity Keys, including one special key.

This article will provide a detailed overview of every riddle presented by Arlecchino, along with their locations.

Every Riddle and their answer in Lies of P

Riddle 1

Riddle 1 in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

Location

You will notice the first phone call heading towards the Workshop Union Entrance. It can be reached by visiting the Krat City Hall Courtyard Stargazer and heading toward the bridge of the Workshop Union.

Riddle

By morning, it walks on feet numbering four. At mid-day just two, no less and no more. It walks on three feet when the evening arrives. And if you solve this then I'll know you're alive.

Options

Human (Answer)

Monster

Riddle 2

Riddle 2 in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

Location

The second telephone is unavoidable and can be found in the Malum District. Pass or takedown the group of enemies and proceed through the giant Carcass. You will enter a building with a ladder leading to the upper floor. Turn left to locate the receiver.

Riddle

I stand tall and proud when I'm young and bold. But I'm short and humble once I've gotten old. What am I?

Options

Boa Constrictor, who finished Digesting

Candle (Answer)

Riddle 3

Riddle 3 in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

Location

During Chapter VII, at the Grand Exhibition Gallery, you will find the telephone after defeating the aggressive puppet. In the same way as the previous location, this can not be missed either.

Riddle

What cannot be used before it breaks?

Options

Egg (Answer)

Glass

However, the King of Riddles will not immediately reward you with the Trinity Key and will give you a hint of the key's location.

Hint

At the Grand Exhibition, you now must behold, all ten fingertips of the woman of cold! Look close, before she escapes your notice.

You will notice two marble statues downstairs as you progress through the objective. The statue on the right side contains the reward.

Riddle 4

Riddle 4 in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

Location

Proceed through Krat Central Station Street in Chapter IX and head to the location of the initial mini-boss who taught you to dodge red-marked attacks. The telephone will be ringing beside the gate. Pick up the receiver to activate the quest.

Riddle

This blue flower has many ways to take root. But only on one man does it ever bear fruit.

Options

A bruise

Ergo (Answer)

Riddle 5

Riddle 5 in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

Location

After opening each of the Trinity Doors, proceed to any telephone to receive the final call from Arlecchino. However, this time, he will not provide any riddle; instead, he will ask for a confession.

Confession

This one's black and white. A no or a yes. Is Geppetto's creation a killer? CONFESS!

Options

Yes (Answer)

No (Answer)

Answering this with a 'yes' will immediately grant you The Chosen One's Trinity Key.

Whereas answering with a "no" will give you a King of Riddles' Surprise Box, which can be opened to receive the same key but will trigger an additional dialogue and inflict decay status temporarily.

This summarizes the list of every Riddle and their answer in Lies of P. Notably, you can visit the telephones in any order, and the Riddles will proceed accordingly. Furthermore, completing this quest will also grant you the 'End of Riddles' achievement.