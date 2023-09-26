Lies of P: All Defense Fable Arts

Fable Arts are core abilities for each component in Lies of P. It is divided into three categories: Attack, Defense, and Utility. As its name suggests, the Defense counterpart allows the players to defend against incoming attacks from the enemies. Furthermore, it can completely negate the deadly attacks of high-profile puppets and bosses.

This article will list every Defense Fable Art in Lies of P.

Every Defense Fable Art in Lies of P

Normal Weapon

Absolute Defense

Every block performed will count as a perfect guard for a limited period. The perks of Perfect Guard will remain intact.

Component Type: Handle

Handle Component: Acidic Great Curved Sword Handle, Coil Mjolnir Handle, Greatsword of Fate Handle

Acidic Great Curved Sword Handle, Coil Mjolnir Handle, Greatsword of Fate Handle Fable Slots: 1

Endure

Increases damage resistance and grants persistence to defy the odds of dying easily.

Component Type: Handle

Handle Component: Bone-Cutting Handle, Circular Electric Chainsaw Handle, Fire Axe Handle, Live Puppet's Axe Handle

Bone-Cutting Handle, Circular Electric Chainsaw Handle, Fire Axe Handle, Live Puppet's Axe Handle Fable Slots: 1

Guard Parry

Perfectly guarding and parrying the attack will deflect the entire damage to the opponent. A powerful blow will be performed thereon.

Component Type: Both

Both Component: Black Steel Cutter Blade, Cursed Knight's Halberd Handle, Dancer's Curved Sword Handle, Wintry Rapier's Handle

Black Steel Cutter Blade, Cursed Knight's Halberd Handle, Dancer's Curved Sword Handle, Wintry Rapier's Handle Fable Slots: 1

Special Weapon

Absolute Counterattack

Every block is counted as a perfect guard for a short time, similar to Absolute Defense Fable Art. Moreover, the ability can be activated again to perform an additional hit.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Etiquette

Etiquette Fable Slots: 2

Endure

Gives greater damage resistance and persistence so you can survive the odds of dying quickly.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige Fable Slots: 1

Guard Parry

The full damage is deflected from the opponent by perfectly guarding and parrying the attack. On that spot, a powerful shot will be delivered.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Seven-Coil Spring Sword, Trident of the Covenant

Seven-Coil Spring Sword, Trident of the Covenant Fable Slots: 1

Link Emergency Dodge

Dodge any incoming attack immediately and take a step forward. Additionally, activating a Fable slot after evading will trigger two blows.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Two Dragons Sword

Two Dragons Sword Fable Slots: 1

This summarizes the list of every Defense Fable Art in Lies of P. The Soulslike title is available to download and install on PC (through Steam and Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.