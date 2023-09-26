Lies of P: All Defense Fable Arts

Fable Arts are core abilities for each component in Lies of P. It is divided into three categories: Attack, Defense, and Utility. As its name suggests, the Defense counterpart allows the players to defend against incoming attacks from the enemies. Furthermore, it can completely negate the deadly attacks of high-profile puppets and bosses.
This article will list every Defense Fable Art in Lies of P.
Every Defense Fable Art in Lies of P
Normal Weapon
Absolute Defense
Every block performed will count as a perfect guard for a limited period. The perks of Perfect Guard will remain intact.
- Component Type: Handle
- Component: Acidic Great Curved Sword Handle, Coil Mjolnir Handle, Greatsword of Fate Handle
- Fable Slots: 1
Endure
Increases damage resistance and grants persistence to defy the odds of dying easily.
- Component Type: Handle
- Component: Bone-Cutting Handle, Circular Electric Chainsaw Handle, Fire Axe Handle, Live Puppet's Axe Handle
- Fable Slots: 1
Guard Parry
Perfectly guarding and parrying the attack will deflect the entire damage to the opponent. A powerful blow will be performed thereon.
- Component Type: Both
- Component: Black Steel Cutter Blade, Cursed Knight's Halberd Handle, Dancer's Curved Sword Handle, Wintry Rapier's Handle
- Fable Slots: 1
Special Weapon
Absolute Counterattack
Every block is counted as a perfect guard for a short time, similar to Absolute Defense Fable Art. Moreover, the ability can be activated again to perform an additional hit.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Etiquette
- Fable Slots: 2
Endure
Gives greater damage resistance and persistence so you can survive the odds of dying quickly.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Noblesse Oblige
- Fable Slots: 1
Guard Parry
The full damage is deflected from the opponent by perfectly guarding and parrying the attack. On that spot, a powerful shot will be delivered.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Seven-Coil Spring Sword, Trident of the Covenant
- Fable Slots: 1
Link Emergency Dodge
Dodge any incoming attack immediately and take a step forward. Additionally, activating a Fable slot after evading will trigger two blows.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Two Dragons Sword
- Fable Slots: 1
This summarizes the list of every Defense Fable Art in Lies of P. The Soulslike title is available to download and install on PC (through Steam and Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.