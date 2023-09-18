Lies of P boss guide: How to easily defeat Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood

In Lies of P, one of the ultimate challenges lies in facing off against the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood, a boss notorious for its daunting difficulty. You'll have to make it through the Malum District level first, but once you've arrived at the end, be prepared to face not one but four opponents at once. Although they come two at a time, if fate doesn't favor you, you may even find yourself up against three foes.

Ultimately, triumphing against the Black Rabbit Brotherhood's Eldest will be a challenging fight in Lies of P, but utilizing this guide can enhance your chances of success.

Tips to easily defeat the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood in Lies of P

Summon the specter to easily deal with the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood. (Image via Neowiz)

This boss fight in Lies of P will feature the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood as the primary target, but three of his siblings will also enter the fray. Follow the tips below to have an easier time in this battle:

Summon the specter to deal with the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood, leaving you free to take care of the remaining members.

Move your fight in the opposite direction of the Eldest's potent attacks when battling against the siblings.

Utilizing throwables is recommended as well, which can be purchased from Red Lobster Inn's vendor.

Occasionally, the Eldest will charge toward you if your specter dies. However, most of the time, he will leave you alone and watch you fight the other members.

The Black Rabbit Brotherhood's three siblings, comprising the Youngest Girl, the Eccentric with a rapier, and the Battle Maniac with a spear, will come to assist the Eldest once he reaches 75% health.

When a sibling joins the battlefield, immediately shift your attention to them. To ensure a better chance of success, keep your specter in play for as long as possible. Furthermore, dispatching the other siblings is an easy task to conquer. Take advantage of the active specter, diverting attention, and attack the mini-bosses from behind to perform a lethal maneuver.

Importantly, excessive attacks on the Eldest boss in the arena while a mini-boss is present should be avoided at all costs. This will trigger the arrival of the second, third, and finally, fourth siblings, which is not the desired outcome.

The most challenging aspect of the battle is confronting the Eldest brother in Lies of P. Once you manage to eliminate the other siblings, you'll face this formidable foe. Utilizing the following strategies is most effective against him:

Despite using a broadsword, the boss's fighting style is relatively gentle.

Through mastering his combos, you can stagger him by Perfect Guarding and execute a Fatal Attack.

Dodging and blocking are the optimal moves against him unless you have the certainty to parry the hits.

Ensure that you stay a reasonable distance away and chuck throwables toward him. You may stun him if you're lucky. It's important to note that fire is highly effective against him.

This concludes our guide to defeating the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood in Lies of P.