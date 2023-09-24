Lies of P collectibles guide: How to get all amulets

The popularity of Soulslike games has continued to increase, giving games such as Lies of P a chance to shine. Neowiz Games' latest venture adopts the difficulty of Soulslike games and takes it into a brand new setting. The game is loosely based on the famous children's novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, published in 1883.

Led by the main protagonist, Pinocchio, Neowiz Games takes plenty of liberties with the narrative. As a Soulslike adventure, players will battle plenty of enemies that take on various shapes and sizes. As such, they will need all the help they can get.

One of the ways players can gain an advantage is by using amulets, and this guide will provide the location of each one in-game.

All amulet locations in Lies of P

All amulets that can be found in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

There are a total of thirty amulets in Lies of P, and each provides various buffs that will improve several aspects of combat, such as Pinocchio's attack or defensive abilities.

They are immensely helpful in ensuring players triumph in their journey:

Life Amulet : This is located near the "Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard" stargazer. It will be inside a chest and increases max HP

: This is located near the "Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard" stargazer. It will be inside a chest and increases max HP Puppet Destroyer's Amulet : Located in a chest inside Krat City Hall. The chest can be found just before the area where the Scrapped Watchman is. It increases damage inflicted on puppets

: Located in a chest inside Krat City Hall. The chest can be found just before the area where the Scrapped Watchman is. It increases damage inflicted on puppets Swordsman Ship's Master Amulet : Will be dropped by a robot puppet close to the Red Fox and the Black Cat. The puppet will be guarding a lever. It reduces Weapon Durability Consumption

: Will be dropped by a robot puppet close to the Red Fox and the Black Cat. The puppet will be guarding a lever. It reduces Weapon Durability Consumption Carrier's Amulet : Will be dropped by an enemy in the mines on the way to Moonlight Town. This will increase the weight limit

: Will be dropped by an enemy in the mines on the way to Moonlight Town. This will increase the weight limit Black Cat's Amulet : This amulet will reduce fall damage. It is within a safe inside St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel

: This amulet will reduce fall damage. It is within a safe inside St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel Patience Amulet : This amulet will increase the speed at which stamina is recovered. It will be dropped by an enemy in the Malum District

: This amulet will increase the speed at which stamina is recovered. It will be dropped by an enemy in the Malum District Technique Amulet : It is inside a chest within the Estella Opera House area in Lies of P. Specifically, towards the end of the dark hallway on the lower floor. It provides a +4 to technique.

: It is inside a chest within the Estella Opera House area in Lies of P. Specifically, towards the end of the dark hallway on the lower floor. It provides a +4 to technique. Indomitable Amulet : This can be purchased from the Wandering Merchant at the Lorenzini Arcade. It increases resistance to disruption, shock, and break.

: This can be purchased from the Wandering Merchant at the Lorenzini Arcade. It increases resistance to disruption, shock, and break. Hunter's Amulet : This will be dropped by a large puppet in the wine cellar at Lorenzini Arcade. It increases Ergo earned from killing enemies

: This will be dropped by a large puppet in the wine cellar at Lorenzini Arcade. It increases Ergo earned from killing enemies Strength Amulet : This adds Motivity +4. It is dropped by an enemy puppet in the Grand Exhibition Gallery's left courtyard area in Lies of P

: This adds Motivity +4. It is dropped by an enemy puppet in the Grand Exhibition Gallery's left courtyard area in Lies of P Recharged Amulet : This amulet will restore HP continuously. It is located inside a chest in the Barren Swamp. Specifically, it sits inside the second cannon tower

: This amulet will restore HP continuously. It is located inside a chest in the Barren Swamp. Specifically, it sits inside the second cannon tower Leaping Amulet : It will be dropped by a puppet inside the Barren Swamp Ravine past the rolling boulders. It increases max stamina.

: It will be dropped by a puppet inside the Barren Swamp Ravine past the rolling boulders. It increases max stamina. Murderer Puppet's Amulet : In the Krat Central Station Platform, there is a massive enemy that will drop this amulet. It will increase the damage inflicted on human enemies.

: In the Krat Central Station Platform, there is a massive enemy that will drop this amulet. It will increase the damage inflicted on human enemies. Carrier's Amulet +1 : This increases Pinocchio's weight limit in Lies of P. It can be found in a chest inside the Krat Central Station Lobby.

: This increases Pinocchio's weight limit in Lies of P. It can be found in a chest inside the Krat Central Station Lobby. Iron Wall Amulet : This will improve the rate of Pinocchio's Physical Damage reduction. After the "Relic of Trismegistus Entrance" Stargazer, there is a chest that houses this amulet.

: This will improve the rate of Pinocchio's Physical Damage reduction. After the "Relic of Trismegistus Entrance" Stargazer, there is a chest that houses this amulet. Veteran's Amulet : This will increase Pinocchio's Max legion in Lies of P. It can be found within a chest close to the "Arche Abbey Entrance" Stargazer. Specifically, on the bridge where there are two huge armored enemies.

: This will increase Pinocchio's Max legion in Lies of P. It can be found within a chest close to the "Arche Abbey Entrance" Stargazer. Specifically, on the bridge where there are two huge armored enemies. Red Fox's Amulet : This adds a +3 to both Motivity and Technique. It is inside a chest near the "Arche Abbey Broken Rift" Stargazer.

: This adds a +3 to both Motivity and Technique. It is inside a chest near the "Arche Abbey Broken Rift" Stargazer. Assassin's Amulet : This is located in a chest close to the "Arch Abbey Upper Part - Internal Bridge" Stargazer. It increases Pinocchio's Critical Attack.

: This is located in a chest close to the "Arch Abbey Upper Part - Internal Bridge" Stargazer. It increases Pinocchio's Critical Attack. Leaping Amulet: Right after getting the Assassin's Amulet, cross the bridge and turn left. This will increase max stamina.

Amulets that can be bought from Pulcinella

Some amulets can be bought from Pulcinella (Image via Neowiz Games)

Besides these amulets, there are three more that can be bought from Pulcinella:

Carcass Butcher's Amulet: Increases damage inflicted on Carcasses

Transformation Amulet: Adds +4 to Advance

Blue Guardianship Amulet: Increases the maximum amount of Health, Stamina, and Legion.

Amulets that can be acquired from Alidoro or Explorer Hugo

Some amulets can be acquired from Alidoro or Explorer Hugo in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

Finally, several amulets can be acquired in exchange for certain bosses' Ergos in Lies of P. Remember, choosing an amulet will lock the players out of acquiring the special weapon associated with the Ergo.

Arm of God's Amulet : Exchanged for the Reborn Champion’s Ergo. Enables dodging even with low Stamina

: Exchanged for the Reborn Champion’s Ergo. Enables dodging even with low Stamina Awaken God's Amulet : Exchanged for the Fallen One’s Ergo. Increases Fable Arts damage inflicted on a Staggered enemy

: Exchanged for the Fallen One’s Ergo. Increases Fable Arts damage inflicted on a Staggered enemy Conquering Amulet : Exchanged for the King’s Flame Ergo. Upon a successful Perfect Guard, temporarily increases damage inflicted by a weapon attack

: Exchanged for the King’s Flame Ergo. Upon a successful Perfect Guard, temporarily increases damage inflicted by a weapon attack Dancing One's Amulet : Exchanged for the Parade Leader’s Ergo. Enables dodging even with low Stamina

: Exchanged for the Parade Leader’s Ergo. Enables dodging even with low Stamina Extreme Modification Amulet : Exchanged for the Broken Hero’s Ergo. Increase Weapon ATK in proportion to the number of Fable slots

: Exchanged for the Broken Hero’s Ergo. Increase Weapon ATK in proportion to the number of Fable slots Ghost Walk Amulet : Exchanged for the Puppet-Devouring Green Hunter’s Ergo. Fury Attack Dodge is available

: Exchanged for the Puppet-Devouring Green Hunter’s Ergo. Fury Attack Dodge is available Impregnable Fortress Amulet : Exchanged for the Sad Zealot’s Ergo. Upon a successful Guard, Weapon Durability is not consumed

: Exchanged for the Sad Zealot’s Ergo. Upon a successful Guard, Weapon Durability is not consumed Nameless One's Amulet : Exchanged for the Twisted Angel’s Ergo. Has a chance of none being consumed when using Pulse Cells

: Exchanged for the Twisted Angel’s Ergo. Has a chance of none being consumed when using Pulse Cells Triumvirate Amulet: Exchanged for the Burnt-White King’s Ergo. All Legion Arms' ability tier +1

That concludes our dive into the various amulets and their locations in Lies of P. Note that a player can only equip a limited number of amulets at any given time.