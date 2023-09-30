Lies of P Full Moonstone of the Covenant location guide

Lies of P regualrly throws some really tough enemy and boss encounters your way, as you progress thorugh the game's main questline. And much like any other traditional souls-like action role-playing game, a la Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Elden Ring, Neowiz's latest title offers players plenty of options when it comes to tackling these challenging combat scenarios.

From a host of different weapon types to master to a robust and unique weapon alteration system that lets you craft your very own tool of destruction, Lies of P offers a lot of depth when it comes to moment-to-moment gameplay. And much like in other souls-likes, every weapon can be upgraded to further its combat efficiency.

To upgrade these weapons, you will need to collect specific resources (similar to Dark Souls' Titanite Shards). Different weapon types require different upgrade materials, and the very powerful boss weapons in Lies of P, require the super rare Full Moonstone of the Covenant to upgrade them to the max-level, i.e., +5.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to obtain the Full Moonstone of the Covenant in Lies of P.

How to obtain the Full Moonstone of the Covenant in Lies of P?

Given the Full Moonstone of the Covenant is the final resource you will need, in order to upgrade special boss weapons to their final tiers, i.e., +4 and +5, it is quite rare to get your hands on one. And much like Dark Souls' Titanite Slabs or Elden Ring's Acient Somber Smithing Stones, the Full Moonstone of the Covenant is not found as random enemy drops.

Instead, these rare resources are available in very finite amounts in each playthrough. Some of these can be found by killing the "spectral butterflies" in the last few chapters of the game, and others can only be obtained after defeating some of the toughest bosses in the game's finale. Here's a rundown of all the Full Moonstone of the Covenant locations in Lies of P:

The first one can be found at Polendina's shop after giving him the final "Krat Supply Box," maxing out his store inventory.

The second one can be found by killing one of the red spectral butterflies found near the "Relic of Trismegistus Entrance" Stargazer.

The next one can be found after killing the red spectral butterfly that you'll encounter on the path to the "Arche Abbey Outer Wall" Stargazer, in chapter 11.

One can be found near the "Arche Abbey Outer Wall" Stargazer, towards the left side, where you can reach the Full Moonstone of the Covenant by simply rolling to the ledge.

The next one can be found on your way to the Door Guardian boss fight, toward the right to the staircase leading to the boss. Be mindful of the two elite monsters guarding the staricase.

The last one can be found on the path to the "Arche Abbey Upper Part - Inside" Stargazer. Simply climb the ladder and head to the left of the platform to get the resource. Be mindful of the enemies guarding the area.

To max out a single boss weapon, you need three Full Moonstones of the Covenant, with one getting the weapon to +4 and the other two upgrading it to +5. As for the previous upgrade tiers for these weapons, you require the Dark Moonstone of the Covenant, which can be bought infinitely at Polendina's shop after giving him all three Krat Supply Boxes.