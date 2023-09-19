Lies of P Salamander Dagger blade location, how to get, and more

Neowiz's Lies of P was recently released on both previous and current generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This game is loosely based on the popular children's fantasy novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by the author Carlo Collodi. Of course, the game takes plenty of liberties with the eponymous hero, Pinocchio, who is the player character.

For example, he has a mechanical arm that can use several different attachments, such as a grappling hook and a flamethrower. Furthermore, Pinocchio can use a plethora of weapons to kill enemies. A notable inclusion in his arsenal is the Salamander Dagger, which consists of a blade and a handle. Here's a guide on where this item can be found.

The Salamander Dagger blade's location in Lies of P

Simply climb the stairs past the Stargazer inside the Workshop Union Entrance in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

The Salamander Dagger's blade can be found at the Workshop Union Entrance Stargazer within Vengini Works in Lies of P. Past the Stargazer, there is a set of stairs to the right.

Head up these stairs and then enter the room immediately to the left. There will be a stack of boxes inside this room. Head behind these boxes to find a hole where Pinocchio can drop down into.

There will be two enemies lying in wait once you drop down, so be ready for a quick fight. After dealing with both of these enemies, go to the chest they were guarding to find both the Salamander Dagger blade and the handle.

The Salamander Dagger blade and Handle are both inside this chest (Image via Neowiz Games)

The Salamander Dagger blade is capable of inflicting extra fire damage on enemies and can be very useful for fast attacks due to its excellent maneuverability. Just like any other weapon in Lies of P, this blade can be paired with any other handle to create a unique weapon.

For example, it can be paired with a sword handle to give Pinocchio access to a bunch of new moves. The Salamander Dagger handle, on the other hand, is also a light item that is great for characters who want to rely on agility. It has the Retreating Stab Fable Art, which allows the user to stab an enemy before making a quick backward motion.

Similarly, the handle can be paired with any other weapon blade, so players can experiment with several combos to create a weapon of their choice.

Aside from the Salamander Dagger blade and handle, the Booster Glaive blade and handle are also located in the Workshop Union Entrance, so make sure to keep an eye out for them.