Lies of P version 1.4.0.0 (December 11) official patch notes: New cosmetics, bug fixes, and more

Lies of P, the smash-hit souls-like action role-playing game from developer Round 8 Studio and Neowiz, recently got another major title update. The new update, version 1.4.0.0, adds some new winter-themed cosmetics for players to use, alongside improvements for the game's localization and other minor bug and performance-related fixes.

The update also includes some under-the-hood changes, especially in the PC version, related to performance and loading. According to Neowiz and Rond 8 Studio, the latest 1.4.0.0 update is essentially a "holiday gift" from the developers to all those who played and enjoyed their game.

The patch notes are quite brief for the latest title update, detailing only the new cosmetics that have been added for free, as well as the minor localization improvements made to the game. Here are the official patch notes for Lies of P update 1.4.0.0 (December 11, 2023).

Lies of P update 1.4.0.0 includes new free winter-themed cosmetics, localization improvements, and more

Unlike the previous title update, version 1.3.0.0, Lies of P's latest update doesn't have any gameplay or combat-related changes. Instead, version 1.4.0.0 is solely geared towards localization improvements and the newly added cosmetics. There are a few performance-related fixes in this update, but Neowiz has not mentioned those in the patch notes.

Expand Tweet

The latest update is currently live on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Here are the official patch notes for Lies of P update 1.4.0.0 (December 11, 2023):

New Content

After installing the latest update, the following items can be found in the 'Equipment' and 'Bag' menu.

Midwinter Night’s Red Nose

Earnest Reindeer’s Antlers

Winter Festival Peaked Hat

Improvements Made

Improved the quality of Japanese Translation

The update 1.4.0.0 doesn't bring anything significant or noteworthy to the game (apart from the new cosmetics for Pinocchio). However, it is still a good sign toward ensuring fans that Neowiz won't be abandoning the game anytime soon. Round 8 Studios also recently confirmed that a story expansion for Lies of P is in the works.

Alongside the patch notes, Neowiz also mentioned that the team is working on the Mac version and will make the latest update available to players on that platform very soon.

Expand Tweet

Neowiz and Round 8 Studios' action role-playing game was also nominated for best role-playing game at The Game Awards 2023. While it lost the category to Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3, it is still considered by many to be one of the best souls-like RPGs (not made by FromSoftware) to date.