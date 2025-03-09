Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Wilds: Best builds, skills, and combo guide

Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Wilds is a heavy hitter when it comes to range combat. It has high mobility and can use a variety of ammo types to fit individual playstyles. Unlike its larger counterpart, Light Bowgun users rely on fast dodges and repositioning in place of guarding, which means it is arguably one of the most flexible weapons in the game. With features such as Rapid Fire Mode, Chaser Shot, and special ammunition, it is certainly a powerful and versatile weapon many prefer using.

This guide covers the best builds, skills, and combos for the Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Wilds to help you master the weapon.

Recommended Light Bowgun builds in Monster Hunter Wilds

Use Rapid Fire Mode and Chaser Shot for Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Best early-game build

1) G. Veldian Impetum I build

Weapon:

G. Veldian Impetum I

Armor:

Xu Wu Helm

G. Arkveld Mail

G. Rathalos Vambraces

Xu Wu Coil

G. Rathalos Greaves

Charm:

Surge Charm I

This Low-Rank build for Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Wilds capitalizes on Opening Shot Lv.2 and Rapid Fire Spread Lv.2, making it a smooth entry point into High Rank. With Weakness Exploit (WEX) boosting Affinity on weak spots, it's an optimal choice for consistent damage output.

2) Nu Chobotnice I build

Weapon:

Nu Chobotnice I

Armor:

Ajarakan Helm

Rey Sandmail

Nerscylla Vambraces

Hirabami Coil

Hirabami Greaves

Charm:

Leaping Charm I

This setup focuses on Rapid Fire Spread Lv.3 and Opening Shot Lv.2, making it a solid early-game pick for spreading damage effectively. It’s built for mid-range engagements, ensuring enemies stay within your optimal damage range.

3) Dosha Faithbreaker I build

Weapon:

Dosha Faithbreaker I

Armor:

Leather Headgear

Leather Vest

Balahara Vambraces

Balahara Coil

Balahara Greaves

This build for Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Wilds utilizes Sticky Ammo early in the game while buffing it with Opening Shot. It allows for explosive damage output while maintaining mobility through quick dodges.

Best mid-game builds

1) Rathling Gun I build

Weapon:

Rathling Gun I

Armor:

G. Ebony Helm b

Blango Mail b

G. Rathalos Vambraces b

G. Ebony Coil b

G. Rathalos Greaves b

Charm:

Chain Charm I

This mid-game build maximizes Affinity and utilizes Pierce Ammo to deal sustained damage over time. With Critical Boost and Weakness Exploit, it guarantees massive crit damage while melting monsters from afar.

2) Valkyrie Fire I build

Weapon:

Valkyrie Fire I

Armor:

Gypceros Helm b

Rathian Mail a

Balahara Vambraces b

Rathian Coil b

Conga Greaves b

Charm:

Foray Charm I

Built around Rapid Fire Poison Lv.2, this setup triggers Foray, which significantly boosts attack and Affinity when the monster is poisoned. It’s a powerful build that lets you dictate the pace of battle.

Best late-game build

Szelatya Clairgun build

Weapon:

Szelatya Clairgun

Armor:

Gore Helm b

Gore Mail b

Gore Vambraces b

Gore Coil b

Udra Miregreaves b

Charm:

Challenger Charm II

Stats:

Attack: 286

286 Affinity: 0%

0% Defense: 300

Weapon skills:

Opening Shot Lv.3

Ballistics Lv.2

Piercing Shots Lv.1

Slugger Lv.1

Armor skills:

Agitator Lv.5

Evade Window Lv.4

Antivirus Lv.3

Constitution Lv.3

Maximum Might Lv.3

Adrenaline Rush Lv.1

Burst Lv.1

Coalescence Lv.1

Windproof Lv.1

This endgame build for Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Wilds is a beast, leveraging Black Eclipse 2’s high raw damage with skills that enhance Affinity, reload speed, and evasion. It’s a hybrid between raw and Elemental damage, making it an all-around powerhouse for any hunt.

Best skills for Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Wilds

Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Artillery: Essential for Sticky Ammo builds, significantly boosting explosive damage.

Essential for Sticky Ammo builds, significantly boosting explosive damage. Foray: Activates attack and Affinity boosts when inflicting status ailments; ideal for Poison or Paralysis builds.

Activates attack and Affinity boosts when inflicting status ailments; ideal for Poison or Paralysis builds. Maximum Might: Grants a massive Affinity boost when stamina is full, which is often the case for the Light Bowgun.

Grants a massive Affinity boost when stamina is full, which is often the case for the Light Bowgun. Ballistics: Extends critical distance, ensuring optimal damage from a safer range.

Extends critical distance, ensuring optimal damage from a safer range. Flayer: Speeds up wound application, improving Weakness Exploit synergy and increasing Focus Shot damage.

Speeds up wound application, improving Weakness Exploit synergy and increasing Focus Shot damage. Evade Extender / Evade Window: Enhances dodge distance and invincibility frames, making repositioning easier.

Enhances dodge distance and invincibility frames, making repositioning easier. Burst: Synergizes with Pierce and Elemental Ammo, triggering extra damage on multi-hit volleys.

Synergizes with Pierce and Elemental Ammo, triggering extra damage on multi-hit volleys. Critical Element: Enhances Elemental Ammo's critical damage output, making it a must-have for Elemental builds.

Enhances Elemental Ammo's critical damage output, making it a must-have for Elemental builds. Opening Shot: Increases the damage of the first shot in a magazine and reduces reload time.

Increases the damage of the first shot in a magazine and reduces reload time. Tetrad Shot: Boosts damage on every fourth or sixth shot, making it a natural fit for optimized reloading.

Boosts damage on every fourth or sixth shot, making it a natural fit for optimized reloading. Weakness Exploit: Provides a massive Affinity boost on weak spots, maximizing damage potential.

Provides a massive Affinity boost on weak spots, maximizing damage potential. Critical Boost: Amplifies critical hit damage, working best with Weakness Exploit and high-Affinity setups.

Amplifies critical hit damage, working best with Weakness Exploit and high-Affinity setups. Constitution: Reduces stamina drain from dodging, allowing for more fluid movement.

Reduces stamina drain from dodging, allowing for more fluid movement. Stamina Surge: Helps maintain stamina levels, keeping Maximum Might active longer.

Helps maintain stamina levels, keeping Maximum Might active longer. Critical Status: Boosts Status Effect application on critical hits; useful for Paralysis and Poison builds.

Light Bowgun combos in Monster Hunter Wilds

Combo name PC PS5 Xbox Chaser shot F Circle (○) B Burst step WASD + Space LS + X LS + A

That concludes our best builds, skills, and combo guide for the Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Wilds.

