Lightning character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.3

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update is in full swing, introducing new characters that will likely shift the meta going forward. Moreover, the title features some of the most powerful units from different elements, each possessing unique abilities in their arsenal. Likewise, the Lightning roster seems to be loaded with quite a few good individuals from different Paths, which can be used by players to tackle various end-game activities.

This article arranges each of them in a tier list based on their overall combat efficiency and pull value as of version 1.3. Keep in mind that this ranking has been made strictly for educational purposes and under no circumstances renders any character useless.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Tier list of every Honkai Star Rail 1.13 Lightning character

Lightning character tier list for version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse and Tiermaker)

The tier list above ranks all the Lightning characters available in Honkai Star Rail 1.3. Their overall performance without any Eidolon has been considered in the placement for fair judgment, as Trailblazers are likely not to have multiple copies of each unit.

That said, their combat efficiency will vary depending on their build and team composition. In that case, players might get different results.

SS tier

Kafka and Tingyun are the best Lightning characters in the version 1.3 meta (Image via HoYoverse)

The SS tier is reserved for characters that have the best pull values as of version 1.3. They usually exhibit extreme combat prowess and excel at their assigned team roles. Characters dominating the current meta are

Kafka

Tingyun

It should come as no surprise that both Kafka and Tingyun stand at the pinnacle of the Lightning roster, given that they have access to a powerful array of abilities.

Kafka, in particular, is the newest 5-star entry in the element that introduced a new team composition in the meta by extending her DoT in the battle. She is also easy to build, making her an F2P-friendly unit.

In contrast, Tingyun has been a staple support in Honkai Star Rail and continues to extend her buffs across various setups in the current update.

S tier

Bailu and Jing Yuan can be used to tackle any end-game content (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters on the S tier are usually the next-best alternative to the strongest units in the game. Although they require a bit more gear investment, their performance remains consistent throughout a battle. Here are the individuals that are worth using in version 1.3:

Bailu

Jing Yuan

Both the 5-stars from the Xianzhou Luofu are relevant across various team compositions in Honkai Star Rail 1.3. As of writing, Bailu is the best healer after Luocha, and Jing Yuan can deal massive damage when paired with synergic characters.

A tier

Serval and Arlan can be used as a sub-DPS to break Lightning Toughness (Image via HoYoverse)

The following characters belong to the A tier, as they only perform better with higher Eidolons and fall in comparison with the individuals specified above:

Serval

Arlan

Both Serval and Arlan can be viable only in the absence of other Lightning characters. They are powerful as sub-DPS options against enemies that share weaknesses with the element in Honkai Star Rail.