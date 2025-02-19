Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: How to get a kitten for Rich Island

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii features a wealth of fun, emotional side quests. One of these is The Kitten in District Five, which ultimately rewards you with a kitten for Rich Island. Once chapter 2 opens up in Honolulu, and you are able to explore freely, you can begin this quest by heading to the Diamond Head section of the map and up to the bar.

Ad

This side quest doesn’t pop up with a blue chat bubble on the map, which means it can’t be avoided if you go to that area of the map.

As you explore Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, there’s so much you will get to know — from combat styles to side quests. Like previous games in the franchise, you need not complete all the side quests, but some are worth exploring for their rewards.

Ad

Trending

This guide explains where to find and complete The Kitten in District Five.

Note: This article features minor spoilers for The Kitten in District Five side quest.

How to complete The Kitty in District Five side quest in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

It’s rather easy to get a kitten for Rich Island in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. In Chapter 2 of the story, you can complete The Kitten in District 5 to be granted a kitten. Below is a screenshot of where this all kicks off.

Ad

Once you’re ready, head to the bar in Diamond Head, because this is where you’ll learn about the important Bounty system, which is a great way to make money in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Soon enough, you’ll see a sad kitten.

The area where this side quest unlocks (Image via SEGA)

Noah will determine that the kitten is hungry and needs something to eat. He offers the little kitten his onigiri/rice ball. Everything goes fine until they start to walk away. Some thugs immediately start harassing the kitten.

Ad

They steal the Onigiri from the kitten and, though the camera turns away, it can be assumed the kitten has been kicked. This is not surprising since District Five is a rough part of town, and there’s not much good that comes from it.

However, you only need to beat up a lone homeless man. You can use your default combat style for this. Four strikes and a charge attack will allow you to juggle him in the air. He won’t last much longer beyond that.

Ad

Ad

(Clip begins at 11:00)

The kitten will be delighted you saved it. Then, Noah gives it the silly but fitting name of Onigiri. Once this side quest has ended, you can return to Rich Island later to feed and nurture it.

Check out our other Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.