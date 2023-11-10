Like a Dragon Gaiden: Best ways to get more money fast

Money is one of the most important resources in Like a Dragon Gaiden since it will help you get Kiryu stronger as you make your way through the narrative. Encounters in the Yakuza spin-off get significantly harder later on in the story, especially if you are trying out the title on higher difficulties.

Hence, you might just be looking for ways to make money fast in the game and have a much easier time dealing with some of the hardest encounters.

While there are several ways to make money in the game, a few methods are more reliable than the rest.

Hence, today’s Like a Dragon Gaiden guide will go over some of the things that you can do to make money fast in the Yakuza spin-off.

How to make money fast in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Here are some of the most reliable ways to make money in Like a Dragon Gaiden:

1) Make the most of the Coliseum

What is a Yakuza game without a Coliseum or an Arena? This one of the best side content in any Yakuza entry and will remain so in the spin-off as well.

The Coliseum, which is located at The Castle, is one of the best ways to make money in the game. However, you will have to beat some of the most challenging groups of enemies in order to earn money here.

When exploring , you can either take on timed trial fights or just make your way through the tournament bracket. You will face various enemies in both, and the fights will get progressively harder with every win. However, the more difficult the encounter, the more money you will be able to earn.

2) Take on every encounter in free roam

Much like with other franchise entries, there are a lot of street thugs and enemies that you will meet when you enter free roam in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

It might get a bit annoying at times to suddenly get into an encounter when you just want to explore Sontenbori. However, these encounters are a very good way to make some money as these street thugs will drop money from time to time or even items that you can later sell.

If you are running short on cash, feel free to beat down every bully that you meet on the streets.

3) Complete Akame Network jobs

Through the Akame Network, you will be able to take on jobs that offer a fair bit of cash. As you complete requests, you'll get access to better jobs that pay more. So make sure you use the Akame Network system in Like a Dragon Gaiden once it unlocks.

4) Progress the story

Completing main quests will also help you get a fair bit of money in Like a Dragon Gaiden, so making your way through the story will help you get some money to help Kiryu get stronger.