“We were talking about Italy”: Lilypichu explains why she never talks about League of Legends to strangers

During a recent “Just Chatting” stream, Lilypichu shared an unfortunate but hilarious story from when she was in college. The streaming star wanted to talk about League of Legends to some guys she didn’t know, but as it turns out, they weren’t talking about the champion Nidalee, as she thought at first.

“And they said, ‘we were talking about Italy, going to Italy.’”

Lilypichu shares terribly embarrassing story from college about League of Legends

While chatting with some other streamers on Twitch, Lilypichu explained precisely why she never talks about League of Legends with strangers. This is thanks to a comical moment from her time in college.

She was asked about the most embarrassing moment in her life. Lily did not disappoint, offering a comical but tragic story involving the MOBA.

“Oh, um, probably one of the most was when I was in college and wanted to talk about League of Legends with these guys, and they were talking about Nidalee.”

Nidalee, of course, is the shapeshifting javelin thrower in League of Legends, often used as a jungler and occasionally on the mid-lane.

“And I said, ‘hey, Nidalee, I play League, too. What’s your summoner name?’ And he looked at me like really crazy. But I doubled down and said, ‘Hey, my summoner name’s this. Do you guys wanna play League?’”

(Clip begins at 2:20:01)

Unfortunately, the guys Lily encountered were not talking about Nidalee, the League of Legends champion, but instead were talking about the country, Italy.

“We were talking about Italy, going to Italy. Who are you?”

This was how one of the guys responded to her, making her friends howl with laughter. The laughter was loud and raucous, but Lily pushed forward a little further with her story, with her friends saying it was incredibly cringe.

“Yeah, and then I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry, bye,’ and then I ran away, and I never talked to strangers about League of Legends again after that.”

The streamer’s chat laughed at the story as it was flooded with comments about how funny and cringe the story was.

“It’s f**king cringe! Because I was like doubling, tripling down, I’m like ‘maybe they didn’t hear me,’ you know? Like, Nidalee?”

Reddit and Lily’s chat loved story, finding it hilarious and cringe-inducing

Naturally, social media ate up this tragic story from Lilypichu. Quite a few people found it to be cringe or hilarious.

One Redditor said that League does, in fact, ruin lives, with others saying that she should have just dropped out of college after that.

One commenter pointed out that Lilypichu has told this story in a video with over 1M views from back in 2014. It’s a story she brings up from time to time on her stream, with another reply saying they knew it sounded familiar.

Another user said that, thankfully, it’s easy to transfer colleges. There is no recovery from that level of embarrassment, so it’s better just to get a fresh start somewhere else.

Others felt it was a valuable life lesson: don’t talk about League of Legends away from the internet.

One user provided the link to Disguised Toast’s stream, where he absolutely lost his mind laughing at Lily’s story. His chat found it just as funny as it turned out.

(Clip begins at 1:26:55)

A Redditor was pretty confused, though, unsure what Lilypichu was talking about originally. Someone explained the story to them in a reply.

While it was undoubtedly unfortunate what happened to Lilypichu, she appeared to be a good sport, giving her friends and viewers a laugh at her expense.

