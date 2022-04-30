"They're just picking names out of a bowl": Pokimane reacts to LilyPichu receiving hate during LCS tournament

Twitch streamer Imane, popularly known as Pokimane, reacted to LilyPichu receiving hate during the LCS tournament. The streamer never fails to back her friends up when in need. And that's precisely what Poki did this time as well when she gave a fitting reply to all those rude comments on LoL Esport's official tweet.

She recently responded to online hate comments that continued to troll LilyPichu for her guest appearance at the group draw event, following the LCS final qualifier on April 23, 2022.

The official tweet by LoL Esports quickly began to trend on Twitter, primarily making fun of League of Legends streamer LilyPichu. With this in mind, expressing her frustration with the mean comments and responses, Poki said:

"They're just picking names out of the bowl."

Pokimane gives a fitting reply to the hate being directed towards LilyPichu

On her most recent stream, Twitch star Pokimane reacted to LilyPichu receiving immense hate in the LCS tournament. Giving some details about the matter herself, Poki talked majorly about the League Championship Series (LCS) that was being held in Houston.

The streamer notes:

"Lily is there with a bunch of our friends and there is a group draw show after and there is like a fish bowl and they just pick a ball out of it and the ball has like a team name or something and LoL Esports tweeted about this. The people who would be drawing these names from the bowl are going to be Meteos, Lily and Michael."

Addressing the main issue, the Twitch star even went on to express her disappointment with the hate response Lily has been getting and that too for no reason. She continued:

"I have been so disappointed in people's reactions to things just to show you like a lot of people are like question mark, question mark."

As per the streamer, LilyPichu has been creating Legaue of Legends content for over a decade now and calling her "random" is extremely insensitive and stupid. Giving a fitting reply to all the hate comments, the streamer noted at 01:54:

"I feel like a lot of people in the replies that are upset about this are pretending that they don't know who Lily and Michael are. Do you get what I mean? Like when I read some of these things. These randoms, who are they? I'm like, there is no way you've been in this scene and you have no idea who Lily and Michael are."

lily @LilyPichu LoL Esports @lolesports Tune in to the #MSI2022 Group Draw Show following the LCS Finals Qualifier this Saturday on lolesports.com , featuring special guests @MeteosLoL @LilyPichu and @michaelreeves Tune in to the #MSI2022 Group Draw Show following the LCS Finals Qualifier this Saturday on lolesports.com, featuring special guests @MeteosLoL, @LilyPichu and @michaelreeves! https://t.co/HzJL1bi99u hello I was going to texas anyway, riot asked me if I wanted to do this, I said sure and asked if I could bring Michael. That's it. Sorry we are not up to expectation but it is what it is now, see you tomorrow and plz recommend good bbq places twitter.com/lolesports/sta…

Fans reacted to Pokimane's opinion on the matter

Poki's brutally honest opinion about the entire LCS tournament elicited tons of reaction from the viewers. While the majority of the fans can be seen really appreciating Poki for taking a firm stand against all the mean comments, a handful of viewers still justified the hate spree.

Fans' reaction to Poki's honset opinion (Image via Pokimane/YouTube)

Notably, streamers and online content creators getting hate raids and mean comments are nothing new. From criticism to mean comments, streamers have to face negative remarks almost every single day. Be it on the livestream or any big event, the trolling and brutally mean comments never seem to subside. And that's precisely what LilyPichu had to face during the popular LCS tournament recently.

