LilyPichu surprises Valkyrae, Pokimane, and HasanAbi with an in-person "Comfi beats" concert

YouTube Gaming star LilyPichu recently treated her viewers to a mesmerizing in-person "Comfi Beats" concert. This came as a surprise to her close friends and streamers, including the likes of Valkyrae, HasanAbi, Pokimane, Sykkuno, and more.

Apart from being a highly successful streamer, LilyPichu possesses a wide range of talents under her cap. Before cementing herself on Twitch, she gained recognition for her short parody song "I'll Quit LoL," followed by multiple full-length piano features. After a series of hit singles on YouTube, she released her first album Lilies in 2015.

Now, seven years later, fans got to witness her dulcet tones in-person on August 13, 2022, during her "Comfi Beats" concert in Candela La Brea, Los Angeles, California.

Valkyrae, Pokimane, Sykkuno and others reacted to LilyPichu's first-ever in-person concert

LilyPichu's entire concert was broadcast on William “Scarra” Li’s Twitch channel on August 13. The streamer performed a number of Comfi Beats including Dreamy Night, Breathe, and Waiting for Hasan.

From YouTube phenomenon Valkyrae to renowned political commentator HasanAbi, a slew of prominent content creators and streamers were there to witness the wholesome occasion and support Lily.

YouTube streamer Valkyrae appreciating Lily during her in-person concert (Image via Valkyrae/Instagram)

Twitch powerhouse Pokimane, who is currently on a break from her usual streaming schedule, posted several stories on her official Instagram handle, commending and hyping her friend's endeavors.

Twitch streamer Pokimane appreciating Lily during her in-person concert (Image via Pokimane/Instagram)

However, to everyone's surprise, Lily wasn't the only one to treat her fans with some gracious music. Her friend and popular streamer Leslie "Fuslie" joined in to perform Britney Spears’ Toxic. It didn't end there as other Offline TV members Valkyrae also chimed in for moral support.

The streamer's boyfriend, Michael Reeves, also joined her on stage, much to the fans' delight. Suffice to say, the wholesome chemistry between the two was enough to make the concert a big hit.

As one can already imagine, the performance instantly went viral on the internet, as several viewers and followers chimed in to congratulate Lily. The streamer's performance was further celebrated by her friends, who exalted her in their Instagram posts and stories.

Twitch streamer Sydeon appreciating Lily(Image via Sydeon/Instagram)

HasanAbi reacts to the concert (Image via HasanAbi/Twitter)

Fans react to LilyPichu's in-person concert

Coupled with renowned content creators, Lily's loyal fanbase was also quick to commend their favorite streamer and showered her with positive messages:

Fans seemed quite delighted with the event(Image via yohan // clove/YouTube)

The Americans streamer has fostered a loyal fanbas (Image via Instagram)

There is no denying that Lily's first-ever concert was a wild hit among fans, with many calling on the YouTube streamer to organize another one.

