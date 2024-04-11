List of all announced FC Mobile Centurions Team 2 cards

Earlier today, April 11, 2024, EA Sports announced the FC Mobile Centurions Team 2 cards list. The announcement was made via the title's official X and Instagram handles and is expected to build on the success of Team 1 (released last week). The Team 2 cards have already been added to the mobile football game a few hours ago, following the weekly reset.

The introduction of these cards has created a huge buzz amongst gamers who were eagerly waiting for their favorite footballers to have new cards.

Which footballers have their cards featuring in the FC Mobile Centurions Team 2?

Building on the success of the ongoing Centurions promo, the FC Mobile Centurions Team 2 cards are already live and will be available until the end of the season in September 2024.

EA Sports has announced 12 cards for Team 2. You can obtain the FC Mobile Team 2 cards by either completing missions in Centurions chapters, opening packs, or completing exchanges.

Here's a look at all the announced FC Mobile Centurions Team 2 cards:

97 - CM - Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

97 - GK - Marc André Ter Stegen (Barcelona)

96 - IST - Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad)

95 - LW - Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

95 - CM - Khéphren Thuram (OGC Nice)

94 - GK - Jordan Pickford (Everton)

94 - RB - James Tavernier (Rangers)

93 - CM - Joelinton (Newcastle)

92 - CDM - Callum McGregor (Celtic)

89 - CM - Adam Armstrong (Southampton)

89 - CM - Matt Grimes (Swansea)

88 - CM - Alan Browne (Preston)

Moreover, as seen above, the Team 2 cards feature many midfielders. Hence, it will be useful for players with a low OVR midfield to get hold of any midfielder cards.

Finally, since all the announced cards have enhanced stats, you can add them directly to your main lineup. This can increase your chances of reaching the FC Champion rank in the Division Rivals mode (new season).

Which footballers featured in the FC Mobile Centurions Team 1?

Along with the promo, Centurions Team 1 arrived on April 4, 2024.

Here's a look at the FC Mobile Centurions Team 1 cards:

97 - CB - Sergio Ramos

97 - RW - Neymar Jr.

96 - CAM - Marco Reus

96 - CM - Gavi

95 - CB - Eder Militao

95 - ST - Jamie Vardy

94 - CM - Ander Herrera

94 - RW - Anderson Talisca

94 - GK - Joe Hart

93 - ST - Radamel Falcao

92 - CM - Florian Neuhaus

92 - ST - Wout Weghorst

91 - LM - Spanish footballer

90 - ST - Cristhian Stuani

88 - LM - Rory Mckenzie

Both the new FC Mobile Centurions Team 2 and the previously released Team 1 cards are in high demand. Those who want to obtain the tradable variants of the cards can trade them in the FC Mobile market, thus, also making a significant profit during the process.