List of Free Fire characters that are based on real-life personalities

Characters and pets are among a few of Garena Free Fire's unique aspects that distinguish it from other BR titles on the platform. These characters have unique in-game abilities that enable players to win duels and emerge victorious on the battleground.

The developers of the fast-paced battle royale title have collaborated with many famous personalities, including KSHMR, Hrithik Roshan, and recently Cristiano Ronaldo. As a result, in-game characters based on these celebrities have been introduced in the game.

Free Fire characters based on real-life personalities

Here are all the characters that have been based on real-life personalities:

#1 K

K character in Free Fire

The K character is based on KSHMR, an American musician, record producer, and DJ. A new single, "One More Round," was also released as a result of the collaboration.

In-game description: K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert.

Ability: Master of All

The character has two different modes – Jiujitsu Mode and Psychology Mode.

Jiujitsu Mode: Allies within 6m get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: Recover 2 EP every two seconds, up to 150 EP.

There is a cooldown of 20 seconds for switching the mode. Also, the Max EP of the users increases by 50 regardless of the mode.

#2 Jai

Jai character in Free Fire

Free Fire had collaborated with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, and as a result, Jai, a character based on him, was introduced in Free Fire.

In-game description: Jai is a decorated SWAT commander.

Ability: Raging Reload

The character automatically reloads 45% of the maximum magazine capacity upon knocking down a foe. However, the ability is only limited to the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG weapon classes.

#3 Jota

Jota character in Free Fire

Jota was added in the game as an outcome of a partnership between Free Fire and Indonesian actor and martial artist Joe Taslim.

In-game description: Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman.

Ability: Sustained Raids

SMG or Shotgun kills instantly restore 40 HP. Also, it has a cooldown of five seconds.

#4 Alok

Alok character in Free Fire

Alok or DJ Alok made its way into the game back in November 2019. The fast-paced game had partnered with the world-famous DJ - DJ Alok Petrillo, and as a result, his character was released.

In-game description: Alok is a world-famous DJ, ready to drop a beat.

Ability: Drop the Beat

The character creates an aura of 5m, which increases the ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP for 10 seconds.

#5 Chrono

Chrono character in Free Fire

The developers recently unveiled a global collaboration with the Portuguese star – Cristiano Ronaldo. The in-game persona "Chrono" has been added today. However, the character isn't available yet.

In-game description: Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.

Ability: Time Turner

It creates a force field that blocks 600 damages from foes. Also, users can fire outside from within the field. Moreover, the movement speed of the users is increased by 30%.

On the other hand, allies within the field receive a 15% increase in their speed. All the effects last for nine seconds, and there is a cooldown of 40s.

(Note: All the abilities in this article are at the maximum level of the characters.)

