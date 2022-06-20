List of Genshin Impact characters and weapon reruns expected in v2.8 update

The upcoming version 2.8 update will bring tons of new content to Genshin Impact. Additionally, fans will also see some of their favorite characters returning to the event banners. Here is the summary for the expected reruns in the upcoming version 2.8 update:

Character Reruns: Kazuha, Klee, and Yoimiya

Weapon Reruns: Freedom Sworn, Lost Prayer, Thundering Pulse, and Wolfs Gravestone

Keep in mind that these weapons and characters are still subject to change. Players are advised to wait for any official announcements, although they can still decide to save Primogems either way.

The following article will cover a list of characters and weapons banners expected to drop in the Genshin Impact version 2.8 update.

Genshin Impact v2.8: Expected character reruns in event banners

Credible sources have revealed that the version 2.8 update will bring a series of rerun banners for both characters and weapons. As usual, Phase I and Phase II will divide the rerun banners into two segments.

Based on the leaks, Phase I will feature the return of Kaedehara Kazuha and Klee in the character event banners. While Klee will have her second rerun, Kazuha will be having his first rerun since his debut a year ago. Both of these characters are 5-star units that are extremely fun to play.

Klee is an excellent Pyro DPS with mastery over Catalyst weapons, while Kazuha is one of the best crowd control support characters in Genshin Impact. Kazuha is an Anemo sword user and can also provide exceptional elemental buffs with his passive talents.

Sources have also confirmed the solo rerun of Yoimiya in Phase II of the Genshin Impact patch 2.8 update. Yoimiya is yet another 5-star character who is fun to play with her bubbly personality and flashy moves. She is a Pyro DPS with mastery over bow weapons. As the owner of a fireworks shop, her abilities also have some firework-related animations.

Genshin Impact v2.8: Expected weapon reruns in event banners

The weapon banners will also feature a mix of signature weapons and other 5-star weapons. Similar to the character event banners, the weapon reruns have been divided between Phase I and Phase II of the version 2.8 update.

With Kazuha's rerun happening in Phase I, players can expect his signature weapon, Freedom Sworn, to return to Phase I weapon banners as well. Freedom Sworn will be sharing the Epitome Invocation of Phase I with Lost Prayer of the Sacred Winds.

Phase II will have a solo rerun of Yoimiya, so it is safe to assume that her signature weapon, Thundering Pulse, will appear on the weapon banner. Speculations from credible sources suggest that Thundering Pulse will be accompanied by either a Wolf's Gravestone or Skyward Spine.

Zapolyarny Palace @UncleZapolyarny



Freedom Sworn + Lost Prayers to the Sacred Winds and then Thundering Pulse + Skyward Spine



This is not subject to change



#GenshinImpact #genshinleaks #hoyoverse The weapon banners for 2.8 should be as expectedFreedom Sworn + Lost Prayers to the Sacred Winds and then Thundering Pulse + Skyward SpineThis is not subject to change The weapon banners for 2.8 should be as expectedFreedom Sworn + Lost Prayers to the Sacred Winds and then Thundering Pulse + Skyward SpineThis is not subject to change#GenshinImpact #genshinleaks #hoyoverse https://t.co/IRdFIcG04U

For F2P players, it is recommended to spend their hard-earned primogems on new characters instead of weapons unless they have guaranteed pity. Even with guaranteed pity, there is a 50-50 chance they could lose while summoning for their desired weapon in Genshin Impact.

Note: The information provided is based on leaks and speculation and is subject to change. Players are advised to wait for further leaks or announcements for more clarity.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far