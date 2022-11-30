List of materials to farm for Wanderer in Genshin Impact

Wanderer, also known as Scaramouche, is a brand new unit that is coming to Genshin Impact alongside version update 3.3. Hence, fans across the world will be willing to pull for him since he's arguably one of the most hyped units in the game.

However, this means players will also need to build him properly so that he becomes usable for end-game content as soon as possible. Therefore, a list of materials that one needs to farm for Wanderer in Genshin Impact has been provided in this article in detail.

Wanderer's materials are quite easy to farm since most of them are available in the game right now. Therefore, players should focus on obtaining them as fast as possible. Furthermore, they will have to spend the resins to farm for his signature artifact set that will be released alongside version update 3.3 in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact players will need to farm Perpetual Caliber to ascend Wanderer to level 90

Wanderer's ascension materials in Genshin Impact can be obtained from Sumeru and Inazuma. Therefore, gamers will need to fully unlock those regions before farming for the character.

However, once that is done, the necessary items required are as follows:

Vayuda Turquoise Silver

Perpetual Caliber

Rukkhashava Mushroom

Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, Famed Handguard

Fortunately, none of the materials are locked behind version update 3.3. All of them are easy to obtain and can be collected within a week. In any case, players will also need to meet the level requirements with regards to these ascension materials.

Level-wise ascension material requirement for Wanderer in Genshin Impact

Level 20+

Vayuda Turquoise Silver x1

Rukkhashava Mushroom x3

Old Hanguard x3

Mora x20000

Level 40+

Vayuda Turquiose Fragment x3

Perpetual Caliber x2

Rukkhashava Mushroom x10

Old Handguard x15

Mora x40000

Level 50+

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x6

Perpetual Caliber x4

Rukkhashava Mushroom x20

Kageuchi Handguard x12

Mora x60000

Level 60+

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x3

Perpetual Caliber x8

Rukkhashava Mushroom x30

Kageuchi Handguard x18

Mora x80000

Level 70+

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x6

Perpetual Caliber x12

Rukkhashava Mushroom x45

Famed Handguard x12

Mora x100000

Level 80+

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6

Perpetual Caliber x20

Rukkhashava Mushroom x60

Famed Handguard x24

Mora x120000

Thus, as expected, the requirements jump up by a significant amount once players try to ascend him beyond level 80. The tedious part of farming for Wanderer's ascension materials will be obtaining the Perpetual Caliber.

This material is dropped by the Aeonblight Drake world boss that can be found in Sumeru. However, this boss flies around a lot and unless Genshin Impact players have a bow character in the team, it is impossible to stun him.

Hence, one might need to build their Amber or Fischl to fight this boss. Alternatively, those with Ganyu and Yoimiya will also have an easy time against Aeonblight. In any case, it is recommended that they obtain the Perpetual Caliber before anything else.

The Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone and its other sub-forms should be available in abundance for those who have been playing for a long time. However, beginners will need to farm the Anemo Hypostasis as that is the best source for these gemstones.

Rukkhashava Mushrooms can only be found in Sumeru, while Old Handguard, Famed Handguard, and Kageuchi Handguard drop from the samurai enemies in Inazuma.

