List of materials to farm for Wanderer in Genshin Impact

Wanderer, also known as Scaramouche, is a brand new unit that is coming to Genshin Impact alongside version update 3.3. Hence, fans across the world will be willing to pull for him since he's arguably one of the most hyped units in the game.
However, this means players will also need to build him properly so that he becomes usable for end-game content as soon as possible. Therefore, a list of materials that one needs to farm for Wanderer in Genshin Impact has been provided in this article in detail.
Wanderer's materials are quite easy to farm since most of them are available in the game right now. Therefore, players should focus on obtaining them as fast as possible. Furthermore, they will have to spend the resins to farm for his signature artifact set that will be released alongside version update 3.3 in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact players will need to farm Perpetual Caliber to ascend Wanderer to level 90
Wanderer's ascension materials in Genshin Impact can be obtained from Sumeru and Inazuma. Therefore, gamers will need to fully unlock those regions before farming for the character.
However, once that is done, the necessary items required are as follows:
- Vayuda Turquoise Silver
- Perpetual Caliber
- Rukkhashava Mushroom
- Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, Famed Handguard
Fortunately, none of the materials are locked behind version update 3.3. All of them are easy to obtain and can be collected within a week. In any case, players will also need to meet the level requirements with regards to these ascension materials.
Level-wise ascension material requirement for Wanderer in Genshin Impact
Level 20+
- Vayuda Turquoise Silver x1
- Rukkhashava Mushroom x3
- Old Hanguard x3
- Mora x20000
Level 40+
- Vayuda Turquiose Fragment x3
- Perpetual Caliber x2
- Rukkhashava Mushroom x10
- Old Handguard x15
- Mora x40000
Level 50+
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x6
- Perpetual Caliber x4
- Rukkhashava Mushroom x20
- Kageuchi Handguard x12
- Mora x60000
Level 60+
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x3
- Perpetual Caliber x8
- Rukkhashava Mushroom x30
- Kageuchi Handguard x18
- Mora x80000
Level 70+
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x6
- Perpetual Caliber x12
- Rukkhashava Mushroom x45
- Famed Handguard x12
- Mora x100000
Level 80+
- Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6
- Perpetual Caliber x20
- Rukkhashava Mushroom x60
- Famed Handguard x24
- Mora x120000
Thus, as expected, the requirements jump up by a significant amount once players try to ascend him beyond level 80. The tedious part of farming for Wanderer's ascension materials will be obtaining the Perpetual Caliber.
This material is dropped by the Aeonblight Drake world boss that can be found in Sumeru. However, this boss flies around a lot and unless Genshin Impact players have a bow character in the team, it is impossible to stun him.
Hence, one might need to build their Amber or Fischl to fight this boss. Alternatively, those with Ganyu and Yoimiya will also have an easy time against Aeonblight. In any case, it is recommended that they obtain the Perpetual Caliber before anything else.
The Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone and its other sub-forms should be available in abundance for those who have been playing for a long time. However, beginners will need to farm the Anemo Hypostasis as that is the best source for these gemstones.
Rukkhashava Mushrooms can only be found in Sumeru, while Old Handguard, Famed Handguard, and Kageuchi Handguard drop from the samurai enemies in Inazuma.