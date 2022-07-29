How to craft best Live A Live items in Prehistory chapter

The acclaimed Nintendo Switch JRPG Live A Live is out right now. With various eras in human history to experience throughout this HD-2D recreation from Square Enix, there is a lot to do and see.

It is a remake of the 1994 Japan-exclusive RPG, which is, after all, the golden era of 2D RPGs.

As such, this trip back in time is also a literal one. Players can visit the era of cavemen, following the narrative of a green-haired boy named Pogo. This ancient period is set after the dinosaur age, when early hunter-gatherers hunted wildlife like mammoths.

However, in typical JRPG fashion, users will encounter many foes and require the best possible gear to defeat them.

Obtain best items to craft in Live A Live's Prehistory chapters

The craftsmith can create some great gear to boost gamers' arsenal (Image via Nintendo)

To cut to the chase, item crafters are the best way to get slick new items and equipment. One of them can be found to the southeast of the hub cave in a tunnel.

Players will acquire materials throughout their adventures, and these can be turned in to the craftsman for new gear. Each item needs different materials and resources, which they can combine to create the desired item.

Users may also find crafting recipes. Here are the best combinations in the Prehistory section:

Required Recipe Resulting Item Bone + Hard Rock Stone Knife Bone + Stone Knife Quick Spear Dried Skins + Stone Knife Wildheart Armour Bone + Pelt Beastskin Cap Dried Skins + Hard Rock Bang Glove Beast Horn + Bone Rough Bands Beast Fang + Dried Skins Laughing Mask Pelt + Stone Knife Leather Strap Hard Stone + Stone Knife Fertility Charm Leather Strap + Stone Knife Fury Knife

How to get materials easily in Live A Live

Running low on materials? The haystack minigame in Live A Live offers an opportunity to win some. For this, gamers will first need to encounter a sleeping caveman who will eventually allow them to play the minigame.

The minigame itself is not too complex. Two pictures will appear over his head. These may be any two of the following:

Three cavemen

Five cavemen

One gorilla

Emerge victorious in the simple minigame for material rewards (Image via Nintendo)

He will then point at one picture, followed by the pictured NPC rushing into the haystack, following which gamers need to make the correct pick.

If he points to five cavemen, choose the haystack with the most cavemen.

choose the haystack with the most cavemen. If he points to three cavemen, choose the one least cavemen in it.

If he points to the gorilla, choose the haystack with the ape.

The correct choice will reward players with crafting materials. Since the minigame's resources are endless, it can be played as often as desired to rack up on materials.

What is Live A Live about?

Originally released exclusively for the Super Famicom console in Japan, Live A Live is a brand new recreation of the classic JRPG. Built upon the visual and technical foundation of Square Enix games like Octopath Traveler, it delivers graphics that appeal to modern audiences while remaining retro at the same time.

The story follows different characters through different periods as they battle a recurring foe named Odio. The various settings are very distinct: from the Prehistory age of cavemen, it evolves into Imperial China, Japan's Edo era, Middle Ages, Wild West, Modern Day, Near Future, and Distant Future.

Eventually, the protagonists of each era come together for a final showdown against the evil villain. These include Pogo, Sundown Kid, and Cube, each unique with different abilities. These range from stealth to teleporting, keeping the experience fresh throughout.

It is a pretty unique prospect, especially for games these days. As was the norm for JRPGs in the past, the gameplay is party-driven and turn-based.

Gamers battle on a grid against enemies by picking uniquely themed attacks to execute, like Sundown Kid's gun. It is challenging yet fun overall.

Live A Live is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

