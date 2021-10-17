LNG vs MAD Lions League of Legends Worlds 2021 Phase 2: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream and more

The final match from the second robin stage in Group D at League of Legends Worlds 2021 is set to be between Li-Ning Gaming (LNG) and the MAD Lions.

The importance of this match will depend quite exclusively on the results of the previous matches on the exact same day. If the MAD Lions or LNG lose the other two games, then the results of this match will be futile.

However, if they both win their respective matches, then this one might define the seedings from this group. In either case, fans of the LEC will be hoping that the MAD Lions end the group stages on a high despite the way in which things turn out on the given matchday.

League of Legends Worlds 2021 Preview: MAD Lions vs LNG Esports

Predictions

The MAD Lions were supposed to be the face of a new era in the European League of Legends scene. They were supposed to replicate the exact things that G2 Esports and Fnatic had done in the past. Not only did they fail to showcase any form of dominance, their performances did not seem like a team that was meant to be the face of something.

LNG, on the other hand, outclassed a lot of opponents and demonstrated strong determination in their plays. LNG lived up to the hype and after coming off the play-in stage undefeated, they continued their form by defeating both Team Liquid and the MAD Lions in spectacular fashion.

This match is hard to predict as the MAD Lions are inconsistent and can turn up at any moment. Considering how Group A turned out, it has become even more difficult to look up into statistics and extrapolate that into a prediction. However, chances are the MAD Lions will regain their form and take over this game.

Head-to-Head record

LNG and the MAD Lions had only faced each other once in the past. It was in the first round robin stage at League of Legends Worlds 2021 where LNG grabbed the win.

Streaming details

LNG vs MAD Lions will be telecast live on October 18 and fans can catch the game on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel or on the official lol esports website.

Past results

LNG’s past results have been satisfactory as they defeated both MAD Lions and Team Liquid in the first round robin stage at League of Legends Worlds 2021.

The MAD Lions, however, are in a troublesome situation as they lost to LNG and Team Liquid and only managed to grab a hard fought victory against Gen.G.

Rosters for both teams

MAD Lions

İrfan "Armut" Berk Tükek

Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla

Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság

Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser

Iwandy reveals which player he wants to go up against if @LNG_Esports make it out of Groups!

LNG

Hu “Ale” Jia-Le

Lee “Tarzan” Seong-yong

Xie “Icon” Tian-yu

Wang “Light” Guang-Yu

Liao “Iwandy” Ding-yang

