Location of King's die from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Dice is an easy and fun way to earn money in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The key to winning is using the right die since each one in the game has different chances of rolling certain numbers. One of the best dice you can get is the King’s Die, as its unique weighting gives you a higher chance of rolling specific numbers.

If you want to improve your chances in dice games, knowing where to find the King’s Die is essential. This guide will explain exactly where you can find the King’s Die and how to use it effectively.

Where to find the King’s Die in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

1) Devil’s Den in Kuttenberg

You can fast travel to Kuttenberg (Image via Deep Silver || YouTube/@Sir Stefan)

You can acquire the King's Die reliably from two sources. The first and easier one is located in the Kuttenberg region close to The Devil's Den. You will most likely traverse the area, as it is part of the main storyline.

Close to the central inn at the Devil's Den, you should be able to spot a bathhouse constructed out of tents. The owner of the bathhouse, Smolka, offers a King’s Die for a fee of about 100 Groschen. You can attempt to negotiate the price if you want.

2) Trosky tower in Trosky

The second King’s Die can be found at the Trosky Tower. A chest containing the die is at the highest point of the eastern tower. It is located in a small chamber past the spot where you encounter Captain Thomas during the quest ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls.'

The chest can be lockpicked, but you can also receive a key from one of the guards stationed within the tower. This method is more difficult compared to the first one, but it is worth the effort for a second King’s Die.

How to use the King’s Die

You can pair King's Die with other unique dies (Image via Deep Silver || YouTube/@ Watermaron)

The King’s Die is weighted to favor certain outcomes more than others. It’s likely to roll a 4, followed by 3 and 2. Rolling a 1 or 5 is less likely, and landing on a 6 is the rarest outcome. This unique weighting makes the King’s Die one of the most effective tools for winning dice games since it increases your chances of hitting the numbers you need.

Using two King’s Dice together gives you even better odds. Combining them with other special dice or using perks like Creative Soul and Lucky Day can give you a significant edge over your opponents.

The more you understand how the King’s Die is weighted, the easier it will be to control the game and secure consistent wins. Mastering the King’s Die’s unique odds and combining it with other high-probability dice will make you a dominant force in dice games, turning them into a steady source of income.

