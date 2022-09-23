"Lock that f****** chat down" - xQc finds Mizkif moderator calling AdrianahLee a clout chaser

Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has been keeping close watch on an ongoing scandal involving OTK co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" on the platform. Following Mizkif's criticism of gambling on Twitch, Tyler "Trainwreck" fired back by accusing him of covering up a sexual assault that was committed by an associate.

The associate in question was Twitch streamer CrazySlick, who is Mizkif's long-time friend and roommate. He was accused of sexually assaulting streamer AdrianahLee while she was unconscious at a party in 2021. Mizkif and ex-girlfriend Maya Higa allegedly made an effort to prevent Adrianah from coming forward with her story.

Mizkif is currently on leave as OTK has hired a contracted third-party to conduct an investigation into the accusations. Meanwhile, he and his associates are under tremendous scrutiny. While on stream, xQc had the logs of one of Mizkif's moderators brought to his attention. The mod accused Adrianah of being a "clout chaser," claiming that she's only bringing up the accusation because she isn't being invited to parties. xQc gave some advice to Mizkif, saying he should disable his offline chat until further notice.

"At this point, someone just DM Miz and tell him 'dude, lock that f****** chat down.'"

xQc finds Mizkif mod calling AdrianahLee a clout chaser

The French-Canadian streamer has been closely following the controversy surrounding Mizkif, a streamer that he has been at odds with in recent times. During his stream, a viewer linked a screenshot of a moderator in Mizkif's offline chat, sharing some highly questionable takes about Twitch streamer AdrianahLee.

Adrianah attended a party in 2021, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Twitch streamer CrazySlick while she was unconscious. CrazySlick is a close friend of Mizkif, having known each other before his streaming career and currently living in the same house.

It was recently revealed that Mizkif, as well as Maya Higa, worked to cover up the assault, downplaying the severity of CrazySlick's actions. Since this reveal, Mizkif has been placed on leave from his OTK and streaming duties as he awaits the results of a third party investigation.

While he is away, his offline chat remains active. On September 20, shortly before Mizkif's leave of absence began, one of his moderators made numerous posts attacking AdrianahLee's character. The messages included the mod calling her a clout chaser and suggesting that the only reason these accusations were brought up was because she wasn't being invited to "clout parties."

xQc had the moderator's chat logs brought to his attention while he was discussing the controversy on his stream. He appeared to be appalled by what the moderator wrote and suggested that Mizkif shut down his offline chat for the foreseeable future. He also suggested that the OTK co-founder should clean house if his moderators are representing him that way.

"Lock that s*** down, unmod everybody. Put that s*** in emote-only mode."

The situation with this moderator could be taken as evidence that Mizkif has created a community that excuses and tolerates acts of sexual harassment. If he does have a future on Twitch, it may be prudent to take xQc's advice and remove the current moderators.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far