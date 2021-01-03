Logan Paul revisits the time he was "manipulated" during his first Hollywood photoshoot

In a recent episode of the “Impaulsive” podcast, host Logan Paul talked about an early Hollywood photo-shoot for the Paper Magazine that ended up going horribly wrong.

American photographer Sam Dameshik featured in episode #244 of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, and went on to talk about a number of photography and model-related topics. Logan Paul himself ended up recounting what he called the “worst photo-shoot of his life.”

Logan Paul had just finished a photoshoot for the Paper Magazine when the cameraman asked him if he would be willing to take a few extra ones. When he agreed, the cameraman went on to click multiple embarrassing photographs of Logan with another model, resulting in some of his worst photographs getting published in the Paper Magazine!

Logan Paul recounts the worst photoshoot of his life, says he was manipulated

In the video that can be seen below, Logan Paul talks about an early photoshoot that he did for the Paper Magazine. He began talking about how he always have had an issue saying “no” to people, regardless of the situation.

He showed Sam Dameshik and Mike Majlak some of the initial photos that he clicked, and said that they were all fine. This included a photo where he was seen doing a body split across two kitchen counters while “cooking an omelette.”

However, once the photo shoot was over, the cameraman asked him whether he will be willing to click a few more photographs with another male model, something he did not refuse. This resulted in some of the most embarrassing photographs of Logan Paul getting published on Paper Magazine.

Logan ended up clicking photographs with another model wearing nothing but underwear. He talked about how excited he was due to stars such as Kim Kardashian previously featuring on Paper Magazine, but it all went awry when he found himself clicking some of the weirdest photographs.

“We get on these skateboards right, and then we are just skate-boarding dude! Down the street and he is liking snapping these photographs and I am like “What is happening how did I get into this situation? This is the worst moment of my life!””

Finally, Logan Paul stumbled on what he called the worst photograph of his. The cameraman decided to feature in the final photograph, wearing only underwear and wrapped around Logan Paul’s body, who was also similarly dressed (obviously).

Both Mike Majlak and Sam Dameshik, along with Logan Paul’s podcast crew behind the camera, burst into laughter - something they simply cannot be blamed for!