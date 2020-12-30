Logan Paul vs Jake Paul: Paul brothers on if there will ever be a fight between the two

Of late, both Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul have been seen talking about a potential fight between the two, and appear quite optimistic about such an event taking place.

The issue was talked about again when Jake Paul recently appeared in episode #238 of Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast. Both the brothers appeared quite willing to fight each other, and talked about how they have had rather serious feuds in the past.

Both Jake Paul and Logan Paul thought that they would easily end up winning such a fight, while Logan said that things will definitely “heat up again” between the two if such a fight happens.

Jake Paul however, appeared reluctant to let the two’s relationship get affected by such a possibility, and said that he will not want anything to negatively affect their current equation.

Logan Paul vs Jake Paul: Paul brothers talk up the possibility of a fight between them

In the video, Logan Paul can be seen bringing up the fact that mainstream media has always been trying to pit him against Jake Paul, and that the two are now in a very unique position. Both Jake Paul and Logan Paul have, over the past year, been training for a “combat sport” professionally, opening up the possibility of an epic encounter between the two famous personalities.

Logan Paul talked about how former Ukrainian professional boxers and brothers Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko never fought against each other, and asked Jake whether the two should, in the future.

“Yes. I think it will be one of the biggest things to ever happen. I think it’s bigger than the Klitschko brothers. Culturally, because of the diss-tracks, because of our past, because of the audience, because of the storyline. For sure it could happen.”

Their history, and the diss-tracks in question, came after a rather public feud concerning Jake Paul’s former partner Allissa Violet. Jake had accused her of cheating on him with his brother Logan Paul, leading to a series of videos that the two brothers posted about each other.

Hey @jakepaul, so it's Alissa's fault? She cheated on you? She backstabbed you? then what's this lmao😂 you put all this on cam, who even knows how far you went off camera.

stop playing victim #jakepaulisoverparty pic.twitter.com/ihtvUVjCUu — ria ❊ (@cinlissas) November 13, 2017

Two of the two diss-tracks can be seen below.

Regardless, the two have since patched up, and could be seen taking light-hearted jabs at each other in the video. When Jake Paul was asked who he thought would win in a fight between the two brother, he had a frank reply.

“I know I will win. You have been podcasting for a year, I have been training.”

Both Logan and Jake were quite open to the possibility of such a fight happening in the future, as Jake explained how he would not want the two’s relationship to be negatively affected because of this - something both Mike Majlak and George Janko thought was applause-worthy.

However, Logan Paul was of the opinion that things are bound to heat up between the two when and if the two end up fighting in a boxing ring.