LOL: LJL to follow LCK and complete the rest of the split without a live audience

After the LCK, the LJL too will be held without a live audience

It seems that the League of Legends Japan League will be following the LCK’s suite and conducting the rest of their 2020 Spring Split without a live audience.

With growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Esports industry has been severely affected in the last couple of weeks. With the LPL being suspended till at least May, and Riot delaying on the official date and place for the Mid Season Invitationals, things are not looking all that well at the moment.

And now, Riot Japan will look to follow Korea and complete the rest of the split without a live audience. This measure is taken to help limit the spread of the virus, as Riot has the health of the players, fans, and other league officials as their number one priority.

In a recent statement, Riot Japan has announced that the LJL will not be open to the public so as to “ protect the safety of all visitors.” And everyone who has already bought tickets to the matches will be receiving an email for further information on a possible refund.

Over the last couple of weeks, there has been a drastic spread of the coronavirus infections. After China, South Korea seems to have been hit the hardest, and to contain the situation and limit the spread of the infection, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has issued a 'red alert' in the Republic.

As a result, the LCK is not allowing any form of media activity, and according to the founder of Korizon Esports, Ashley Kang, they seem to have shut off the media rooms as well.

The tension around this deadly disease is growing, and with the rapid increase in the reported rate of infections and deaths, the 2020 League of Legends World Championships, which was supposed to be held in China this year, can also be affected if the situation persists.